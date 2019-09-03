BEMIDJI -- Staffing changes and commitments to paying off facilities may result in a tax levy increase next year for Beltrami County.

During a work session Tuesday, county commissioners were able to review both the proposed budget and tax levy for 2020. The levy discussed Tuesday comes to $24.8 million, an increase of 5.85 percent from this year's $23.4 million.

According to budget material from County Administrator Kay Mack, one of the factors driving the levy up are new positions costing $279,079. A break down of the positions shows staffing changes in a number of departments.

Additions include:

Adding an assistant county attorney and a legal assistant.

A new maintenance mechanic.

A jail training officer, as the department faces high turnover.

Two health-related case managers. However, these will be covered by state reimbursement dollars.

An adult protection investigator.

An eligibility specialist to work on MNSure applications.

A half-time family home visiting nurse to work with parents of at-risk children. This position is covered by billable services, though.

A right-of-way agent for the County Highway Department.

In addition to more employees, the county is also taking on more in its debt payments for a trio of facilities.

The debt payment for the Beltrami County Jail is increasing from $280,000 to $353,687.

For the Law Enforcement Center, the payment is rising from $250,000 to $282,125.

The debt for the County Judicial Center is increasing from $600,000 to $640,000.

Budget documents also show an increase from $10.3 million to $11.2 million for public safety and from $8.2 million to $8.4 million for human services.

In total, expenses in the proposed budget is $82.6 million. According to Mack, the board will vote on the preliminary budget and levy on Sept. 17 before taking final action in December. Mack said a document detailing the 2020 budget is now available at the county's website, www.co.beltrami.mn.us/.

On Wednesday, Mack told the Pioneer that commissioners also took action Tuesday to determine the future of staffing at the county Veteran Services Office. In a unanimous vote, Mack said the board chose to continue staffing two employees.

However, instead of having two full-time employees, the office will have a full-time veteran services officer and a 3/4-time assistant veteran services officer. Mack said the decision was based on feedback from veterans at a board meeting last month.