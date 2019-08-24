LANCASTER, Minn. — Frustrated Lancaster business owners and community members on Thursday, Aug. 29, vented their frustrations at the reduction in U.S.-Canada border crossing hours during a hearing called by U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson.

Peterson, D-Minn., invited Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, and two U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection directors to the meeting to talk about the changes in hours at the crossing, located nine miles north of this northern Minnesota town. Thompson was unable to attend the Lancaster meeting because of flight delays, but he did plan to be at a similar meeting in Roseau later in the day.

Business owners and community members at the Lancaster meeting said the reduction in hours causes economic problems and logistical difficulties.

Summer hours at the Lancaster port were reduced from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while winter hours were reduced to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In mid-September, hours at the port will be on the winter hours schedule.

At the Roseau port, hours were reduced from 8 a.m. to midnight to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round.

Filling open job positions at Polaris Industries in Roseau has been more difficult since the reduction in port hours, said Ellen McCarthy, Polaris vice president of governmental affairs. The way shifts are scheduled makes it “exceedingly difficult” to attract workers from Canada to take jobs at Polaris, McCarthy said.

Dave Carlson, reeve (mayor) for the city of Emerson-Franklin, Manitoba, said the reduced hours cause a hardship for members of his community, as well as over-the-road truckers. Even something as simple as visiting family members on the south side of the border is difficult because of the hours, Carlson said.

“You have to rush back,” he said.

Peterson appeared exasperated that border hours remain reduced, especially after holding several similar meetings at Port cities earlier this year where similar frustrations were expressed by hundreds of people.

The hours in Lancaster and Roseau were reduced because the amount of traffic that crosses the border at those ports has declined, said Adele Fasano, CBP director of field operations. Hours in the North Dakota ports of Sarles and Hansboro also were reduced, Fasano said.

Peterson asked Fasano to have her superiors check into the potential for allowing local people to use electronic devices, such as iPads, at ports. The CBP has studied the use of electronic devices, but so far it is cost-prohibitive, Fasano said.

“The technology is not reliable; data lines and phone lines,” Fasano said.

Todd Owen, CBP executive assistant commissioner for field operations, recently visited ports along the northern border to assess the reduction in hours already in place and determine whether other ports’ hours should be reduced, Fasano said.

Ted Falk, Canadian Parliament provencher from Manitoba, asked the CBP field directors to ask their supervisors to consider more than numbers of vehicles crossing the border at the ports. There should be more to the equation than simply counting cars, they said.

“You have to look at the communities,” Falk said. “How will this positively and negatively affect these communities and businesses?”

Fasano said she would convey the messages from the Lancaster meeting to her superiors.