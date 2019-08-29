For 125 years, the United States has celebrated a federal holiday paying homage to the American workforce.

The holiday was born out of the Industrial Revolution, when the average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week. Young children regularly worked alongside adults, often in unsafe conditions.

The first Labor Day parade came in 1882 -- when 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from New York City's City Hall to Union Square. Fourteen years later, Congress established a federal holiday on the first Monday in September, which also has come to symbolize the end of summer.