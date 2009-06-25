ST. PAUL — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s campaign finances came under scrutiny Wednesday, Aug. 28, as questions arose about payments made to a national campaign consulting firm.

Because, the day before, the wife of a partner at the firm accused the partner of leaving her for Omar, who is also married.

The two days’ worth of news thrust Omar’s private life from the realm of British tabloid to the fore of mainstream media — and prompted a formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission. A local political finance expert said that while conservative groups have predictably seized on the issue, Omar’s finances are deserving of a closer look.

And this comes as Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, tweeted publicly and to her 1.5 million followers that she faced a fresh death threat, this one stating “your life will end. … Quite likely, it will be at the Minnesota State Fair.”

FEC complaint

On Wednesday, the conservative National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint with the FEC alleging that Omar and her congressional campaign violated federal law by how they reported expenditures related to the E Street Group and one of its partners, Tim Mynett.

Since the summer of 2018, Omar’s campaign has paid Mynett $7,000 and E Street more than $220,000 for expenses labeled “fundraising consulting,” “travel expenses” and other categories.

The National Legal and Policy Center’s complaint alleges that Omar’s campaign failed to itemize many of those expenditures as required by law.

But there’s a lot more to it than that. The issue is intertwined with Omar’s alleged romantic involvement with Mynett.

Alleged affair

Omar’s marital status has been questioned previously in connection with unproven allegations that she married her brother to help him immigrate to the U.S., and in connection with her income tax filings; in 2014 and 2015, Omar and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns, according to the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board. The filing was problematic because even though she has said she and Hirsi, the father of her three children, were together at the time, she was legally married to another man — the one some conservative media have alleged to be her brother.

Omar denied marrying her brother but refused to provide documentation disproving it. In 2016, Omar corrected something in her 2014 and 2015 tax returns, according to statements to investigators by her attorney at the time.

The fresh fascination with her personal life began more than a month ago, when the British tabloid Daily Mail began publishing what appeared to be surveillance photos of Omar and Hirsi accompanying anonymously sourced stories saying they had split. Earlier this month, the tabloid published photos of Omar and Mynett together, saying they were having an affair. Each was and remains married.

On Tuesday, Mynett’s wife, in a divorce filing in Washington, D.C., appears to have confirmed much of it.

In the filing, she said that on April 7, Mynett told her “that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar.”

In an interview with WCCO-TV, Omar denied that. She was asked “Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?” Omar responded, “No, I am not,” and refused to discuss the matter further. She declined to provide a comment to the St. Paul Pioneer Press and refused to answer or make herself available to other reporters’ questions this week — and before that on matters where her personal life and political career appear to cross.

Mynett declined to comment, and his partner at E Street said, with respect to the alleged affair, only that the firm “does not comment on the personal life of either our staff or clients.”

Affair-campaign connection?

The nexus between the the alleged relationship and Omar’s campaign finances is this: Did the campaign pay Mynett for non-political stuff — as in, stuff related to a romantic relationship?

Here’s one angle being scrutinized: Payments to E Street date back to the summer of 2018, and all are described as “fundraising consulting” or “fundraising expenses,” according to Omar’s campaign finance filings with the FEC. Then, on April 1 — days before Mynett allegedly revealed his relationship with Omar — E Street gets the first of what amounts to some $21,500 in “travel expenses,” records show.

To put it bluntly, the NLPC wants to know if Omar was using campaign funds to pay for a lover.

Mynett’s wife, Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, appears to be suggesting as much. Her filing states parenthetically, “on reflection Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than his actual work commitments.”

In a statement, E Street partner Will Hailer didn’t address the issue directly, saying only that the firm had done effective work for Omar’s victorious 2018 primary and general election campaigns and in 2019 has helped raise $2.3 million for her re-election plans.

For context, the travel expenses amount to nearly 23% of the travel expenses the campaign reported paying since Omar took the oath of office in January 2018. During that period, the campaign spent a total of $535,000, with about 30% of it, or $160,000, going to E Street, records show. The actual amount of money E Street appeared to charge is not out of line for political consulting work, according to campaign observers.

Expert: Investigation needed

The NLPC has criticized Omar before, referring to her and three fellow freshman congresswomen of color as the “vapid, publicity-hungry ‘squad.'”

But David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University and an expert on campaign finance law, said that doesn’t mean their scrutiny should be discounted.

“Part of the way the election finance system is set up, we should expect parties and partisan groups to call for investigations of the other,” Schultz said. “Given the timing and everything, it’s worth asking the question. It’s worth an investigation. There’s at least enough on the surface here to raise questions. … It could be innocent mistake or some sort of a quid pro quo.”

Schultz noted that in June, Omar was fined by the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board for using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses — essentially the same issue in question now at the federal level.

In this case, Schultz said if the lack of itemization proves to be an innocent mistake, Omar might face few repercussions, such as a small fine. On the other end of the spectrum, it could lead to criminal charges.

“Rarely does the FEC do criminal charges, but it’s possible,” he said.

Currently, the FEC, an independent regulator that can’t be controlled by one political party, is hamstrung in initiating new investigations because its board is one member short of a quorum. It’s unclear when that situation will change, but Schultz said that Wednesday’s FEC complaint will likely prove to be a game-changer for the strategy of Omar, who has attempted to avoid addressing personal matters.

“Especially with this FEC complaint, this is really going to force her to address this at some point,” he said.