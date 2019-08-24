On Aug. 9, family, friends and co-workers gathered at the Red Lake Criminal Justice complex for an event to present a letter from Barr. Barron died during his shift on July 7 after nearly two decades as a conservation officer.

According to a press release, Barr expressed his "deepest condolences" to Barron's family in the letter.

"Opie was exactly the kind of man that we look for in a conservation officer," Barr wrote. "Dedicated to the outdoors, good-humored and big hearted. His service in that role and as a police officer for four years, demonstrates his exceptional commitment to public service."

Barr also wrote "while I realize no word of mine can ease your pain or relieve your sorrow, I hope you find some comfort in knowing that Opie's life and extraordinary service will be revered and remembered by his extended law enforcement family throughout the United States."