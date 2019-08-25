ST. PAUL — A top official from Minnesota’s embattled Human Services agency has resigned, just over a month after she tendered an earlier resignation and then took it back.

Claire Wilson, deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Services, will leave the agency on Friday, Aug. 30, according to an internal email sent to employees.

Wilson, along with her fellow deputy commissioner Chuck Johnson, resigned last month from the agency but then rescinded their resignations after a new commissioner took over.

Acting DHS Commissioner Pam Wheelock convinced the two deputies to stay after Commissioner Tony Lourey and his chief of staff, Stacie Weeks, resigned. All of the leaders had resigned without public explanation.

Wheelock announced Wilson’s latest resignation in an email Monday and said Wilson stayed on at the agency to “provide stability and continuity” during the leadership transition. Wilson will leave just days before incoming DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead takes over on Sept. 3.

“Claire has helped lead significant change in human services, including the most comprehensive transformation of the addiction treatment system in 50 years, major reforms to behavioral health and our waiver programs, approval of the Medicaid housing benefit, and implementation of the Equity Policy,” Wheelock said in the email to agency employees. “I know that wherever life takes her next, she will continue to pursue the same impactful goals, with the same authentic passion, in an effort to improve the lives of others.”

Wheelock added that Johnson, the other deputy commissioner, has agreed to stay on under Harpstead.

Wilson oversaw several divisions, such as health care, children and family services, and community supports and continuing care. She was appointed by Lourey in January but held assistant commissioner roles at DHS since June 2016.

In an email to her colleagues Monday, Wilson said it is “very difficult” for her to leave DHS but she thinks the agency should have “a fresh start” with Harpstead.

“These past several weeks have been personally and professionally difficult, but it was important to me to fulfill my commitment to stay on through Commissioner Wheelock’s tenure,” Wilson said. “I am confident that much good lies ahead for DHS and that you will continue to advance policies that treat all people with dignity and respect.”

The reversal from Wilson raises more questions about what’s going on at the state’s largest agency. DHS has a nearly $18 billion budget and oversees a range of programs for Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents.

The department came under scrutiny last month following the unexplained resignations as well as its handling of an investigation into its inspector general, who collected more than $42,000 while on paid leave.

DHS also has been criticized by its own employees. A compliance officer recently said her bosses retaliated against her for reporting “serious non-compliance issues” with state contracts.

The concerns about DHS go beyond the shuffle in its leadership ranks.

Earlier this month, the Pioneer Press obtained internal documents that showed DHS overpaid two Native American tribes $25.3 million for substance abuse treatment covered under Medicaid.

DHS officials want the Indian bands to pay back the $25 million in federal money even though tribal leaders have produced emails in which the agency appeared to tell them to bill at a rate that caused the overpayments.

And federal officials recently ordered DHS to repay an undisclosed amount of federal money that it improperly dealt out to certain state chemical dependency providers.

The improper payments were made to up to 100 providers since 2014. A DHS spokeswoman said last week that the agency will not claw back the money from the providers because the billing error was made by the department.

State Sen. Jim Abeler, a Republican from Anoka who chairs the Senate human services reform committee, said he is baffled by the turnover and turmoil at DHS. He called Wilson’s resignation “unfortunate.”

“I have no idea what’s going on there,” Abeler said. “It’s just really too bad. Good people are getting hurt at the department … and I’m concerned that the clients aren’t getting the services they need at the hands of the department.”