BEMIDJI -- A new position at the Bemidji Building Department has caused staff changes recently, with the overall goal being more efficient maintenance of the city's many structures.

Over the past few weeks, the department promoted Jesse Robertson to the new facilities manager position. In the role, Robertson will be responsible for the operations of city facilities and will perform tasks ranging from assisting departments with maintenance to long term building planning.

The position has come online just as the city finished restoring its historic Carnegie Library building and is operating its new liquor store at 500 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. According to Bemidji Building Official Bryan Kerby, the city now has more than 70 buildings, ranging from small well houses to several garages.

"He will have involvement at different levels at our different buildings," Kerby said. "He will have more significant involvement at City Hall, the Public Works building and the liquor stores than he would at, say, parks and recreation buildings or the wastewater treatment building. But he will be consulting with those departments on their needs."

Another key part of Robertson's role will be managing the heating and cooling system for the city buildings, with many of them being on computer systems requiring monitoring.

"A number of our buildings are on those systems and they're quite complex," Kerby said. "There are different buildings and within them you have different needs. At the Public Works building, you might have a garage where vehicles are coming in and out and it makes a difference how you heat and cool that space in January when it's 30 below versus summer when it's 90 degrees. He will be monitoring that in all of the buildings to maximize efficiency."

As Robertson leaves the position of rental inspector, the role will be filled by Davis Smid. According to Kerby, Smid was previously a state electrical inspector for Beltrami and Clearwater Counties, as well as an electrical inspector at Northwest Technical College.

In the city's weekly newsletter, Kerby said Smid has obtained credentials to be a certified building official, allowing him to work in residential and light commercial inspections. However, his inspections won't be electrical related, though, as those are handled through the state Department of Labor and Industry.