The event was held at the Hampton Inn and Suites and organized by the Beltrami County Republicans. On a yearly basis the event is held near the end of summer to fundraise for the party and promote candidates.

Guests at the dinner included officials from the state Legislature as well as the federal level. Pete Stauber, the representative of Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District, was present Thursday and offered an update on federal funding for the Bemidji veterans home project.

"Right now it's in the talking phase, since we haven't done the appropriation and authorization yet," Stauber said. "It's a big priority for us. We want to make sure the Bemidji veterans home gets the funding needed and that it deserves. This community has put a lot of effort into this and I look forward to getting the federal money to the project."

The proposed home will have 72 beds and is estimated to cost $42 million. In 2018, the state approved $12.4 million for the project and Beltrami County, which has been the main proponent of the home, fundraised more than $2 million for it, with the expectation of federal funds covering the rest of the cost.

Along with the veterans home, Stauber also talked to the Pioneer about the need for an infrastructure bill in Washington.

"This country needs a really robust infrastructure package, we know that," Stauber said. "My goal is to have more than just a continuing resolution. I want an investment in our infrastructure. When I go back next month, we're going to have a healthy discussion. We also have the deployment of broadband we want to look at."

At the state level, District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, said one of his goals in the 2020 legislative session will be to continue supporting Enbridge's project to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline.

"That's one of my big things, getting Line 3 done," Grossell said. "An aged line needs to be replaced so we can transport oil safely across Minnesota. It's been done for 40 to 50 years now and it's only getting better. It's going to be a $3 million shot in the arm for our state's economy."

The Republican dinner comes just a few weeks before the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party holds its own local event. From 12-2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, the Beltrami County DFL plans to hold its annual Labor Day Picnic at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji.