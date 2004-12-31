BEMIDJI -- The idea of downsizing staff at the Beltrami County Veterans Service office was overwhelmingly rejected Tuesday by the people it serves.

At the county Board of Commissioners' Aug. 6 meeting, the concept of reducing the office's staff from two employees was shared by Veterans Service Officer Scotty Allison. Based on declining numbers of veterans served and increases in efficiency, Allison said the office could potentially operate with just his position remaining in place.

During Tuesday's work session, though, dozens of veterans crowded the board's conference room and expressed concern to downright opposition to the idea. Allison said he's heard those same sentiments in the past two weeks, as well

"I went to the county fair and talked to a lot of veterans coming through," Allison said. "A lot of them would say 'Hey, thanks for watching out for the dollar, but we don't want that office not to be manned by veterans. We want veterans in there.'"

In addition to other veterans in the room, Assistant Veterans Service Officer Julie Harris, whose position was in question, also opposed the change. Harris, who's been with the county for 35 years, was already planning to retire in the near future, but had concerns on how the office would be able to operate with one employee in the years to come.

At the work session's conclusion, Board Chair and District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick said the county is still in the discussion and input gathering process. Lucachick also noted the support from the crowd to have a veterans service officer and an assistant officer.

"We don't have this matter on our regular agenda," Lucachick said. "We're not going to act on it. We're still taking it under advisement. We will make sure we make a public announcement to you folks of what we intend to do. You'll all be welcome back here for more public input to make sure we do the right thing."

2018 audit reveals familiar findings

At its regular meeting Tuesday, commissioners received an audit report from Doug Host of the accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen in Brainerd office. According to Host, the county received a "clean opinion" on its financial statements, meaning they're materially correct as they were presented.

Host said the audit also found the county's 2018 expenditures to exceed its revenues by $3.1 million, with a $4.6 million increase in expenditures from 2017. The audit also found the Health and Human Services fund to have expenditures in excess of revenues for the eighth year in a row.

During discussion, Lucachick noted how the financial matters of the Health and Human Services Department have been a well documented concern.

"We're all very well aware and we hope we have solutions," Lucachick said. "To me, it doesn't seem like it's an across-the-board problem. There's a situation we have to deal with, we're dealing with it the best we can, and it's pulling some other funds down."

Financial strain in Health and Human Services have largely stemmed from increases in the number of children in out-of-home placement. In March, commissioners were given a report projecting the potential for the general fund to go negative by 2022 if trends didn't improve.

Fortunately, over the summer, the department saw the first decrease in the number of children in out-of-home placement since 2012. The county was also provided $3 million in relief from the state and the Legislature authorized the Red Lake Nation to begin its own, independent out-of-home placement program.