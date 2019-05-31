Albrecht to leave DNR director position

According to a DNR press release issued Friday, Albrecht will finish her time with the agency July 9.

The Northwest Region consists of 23 counties. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen thanked Albrecht for her commitment to public service through the agency in a press release.

“I’m grateful for the strong and thoughtful leadership Rita brought to northwest Minnesota and her ability to forge relationships with our stakeholders,” Strommen said. “We are going to miss her at DNR, but we’re excited for her to start this new chapter in her life.”

Over her time with the agency, Albrecht helped implement the strategic land management program and worked to improve communication with the counties, the release said.

Strommen also praised Albrecht’s work to create better relationships with local tribes, many all terrain vehicle groups, the timber industry and watershed districts in the Red River Basin.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with many committed staff who are passionate about protecting and enhancing our natural resources,” Albrecht said in the release. “I’m proud of our work and pleased to share their many accomplishments.”

Before working for the DNR, Albrecht worked for the city of Bemidji, the Headwaters Regional Development Commission and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

In public service, Albrecht has served as both a member of the Bemidji City Council, and more recently as mayor. She won her fourth term in November.

Albrecht was first elected to city government by winning the Ward 4 council seat in 2010. She was then elected as mayor in 2012 and won re-election in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The DNR is seeking applicants for the northwest region director position. More information about the position and how to apply is posted on the DNR’s website at mndnr.gov/jobs. Applications are due by Friday, June 14.