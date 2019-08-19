SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nine 2020 presidential candidates are taking the stage Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19-20, at the Orpheum Theatre for the first presidential forum on Native American issues in history.

The Frank LaMere Presidential Candidate Forum will see candidates discuss issues impacting Indian Country and will feature one candidate at a time, in a question-and-answer style format. The event is hosted by Native voting rights advocacy group Four Directions.

The event is in honor of Frank LaMere, a Native American rights activist from the Sioux City area, who died in June.

Forum News Service will be live streaming the event below.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. CT: Marianne Williamson

10 a.m. CT: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

2 p.m. CT: U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

3 p.m. CT: Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Montana)

Tuesday, Aug. 20

11 a.m. CT: Mark Charles (I-Navajo Nation)

1 p.m. CT: Former Congressman John Delaney (D-Ohio)

3 p.m. CT: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

5 p.m. CT: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont)

6 p.m. CT: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio