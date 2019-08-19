SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Following yesterday's discussion, seven more 2020 presidential candidates will take the stage Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Orpheum Theatre for the first presidential forum on Native American issues in history.

The Frank LaMere Presidential Candidate Forum will see candidates discuss issues impacting Indian Country and will feature one candidate at a time, in a question-and-answer style format. The event is hosted by Native voting rights advocacy group Four Directions.

On Monday, the forum featured U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and author Marianne Williamson (D).

The date fell on the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Fargo-area Native woman who was brutally murdered and dumped into the Red River. The issue of missing and murdered indigenous women was front and center.

Also on Monday, Warren apologized in her opening remarks for her past controversial claims to Native American heritage, telling the audience, “I know that I have made mistakes."

"I am sorry for harm I have caused,” she said. “I have listened, and I have learned a lot. And I am grateful for the many conversations we’ve had together.”

The Presidential Candidate Forum is in honor of Frank LaMere, a Native American rights activist from the Sioux City area, who died in June.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 20

9:30 a.m. CT: Former U.S Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pennsylvania)

11 a.m. CT: Mark Charles (I-Navajo Nation)

1 p.m. CT: Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney (D-Maryland)

2 p.m. CT: U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California)

3 p.m. CT: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

4 p.m. CT: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

5 p.m. CT: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont)