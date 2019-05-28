Search
    VIDEO: Roundabouts an option for Highway 197 reconstruction

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:48 p.m.

    Here's a look at some of the proposed roundabouts that are options for the Highway 197 reconstruction in Bemidji. 

    Click on the video to watch: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dNxzQkS4qwz7ww7E_dvyvmAiVk3Hhl2r/view?ts=5ced7a8c

    Here's a link to the Minnesota Department of Transportation public survey: 

    https://mndotforms.formstack.com/forms/paul_bunyan_drive_survey?fbclid=IwAR3KZXlNuJXGHzNqaX4tYz4xofkSNvcAqLtDcSpW-g1TgYKUfjM0lgK8IxY

    MnDOT held a public meeting on the future road project on Tuesday, and the City Council also is scheduled to discuss the issue at a meeting later Tuesday.

    Check back here for a full story on the plan.

