VIDEO: Roundabouts an option for Highway 197 reconstruction

Here's a link to the Minnesota Department of Transportation public survey:

https://mndotforms.formstack.com/forms/paul_bunyan_drive_survey?fbclid=IwAR3KZXlNuJXGHzNqaX4tYz4xofkSNvcAqLtDcSpW-g1TgYKUfjM0lgK8IxY

MnDOT held a public meeting on the future road project on Tuesday, and the City Council also is scheduled to discuss the issue at a meeting later Tuesday.

Check back here for a full story on the plan.