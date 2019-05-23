Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders said they hoped lawmakers would return to St. Paul on Friday for a one-day special session to finish their work. But minority leaders, who had leverage in the conversation, said passing the spending bills hours after they were crafted would be a mistake.

Apparent oversights in budget writing came to light Thursday, as the final catch-all spending proposals became public. In particular, a proposal to fund emergency insulin for diabetics who don't have insurance seemed to fall by the wayside in late-night private negotiations.

For days, two top legislative leaders and the governor have been working with conference committee chairs and commissioners to hammer out spending plans for various areas of state government. One-by-one, the proposals have been published after House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Walz signed off on their contents.

Emergency insulin proposal falls out of catch-all spending bill

In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, chairwomen of the House and Senate Health and Human Services Committees cast blame on one another for the proposal not making it into the final spending bill.

Advocates for the insulin funding proposal pressed lawmakers to reopen negotiations to get it into the budget bill. The bill was named for Alec Smith, a Minneapolis man who died of complications from diabetes after rationing his insulin.

Sen. Matt Little, D-Lakeville, said he was considering different paths to amend the bill or reopen negotiations to get the proposal back into the larger spending bill.

"They're saying on Twitter that it was politics on one side and a clerical error on the other. It makes no sense to me," Little said. "I guess from my standpoint, we're just trying to get it back in."

Minority leaders gain leverage, warn against efforts to 'slam' budget through

As lawmakers waited on a call from the governor to return to St. Paul for a special session, many worried that rushing back would prevent them from understanding the massive spending bills before they were asked to vote on them.

“I just don’t understand the urgency of trying to slam this through knowing there are going to be mistakes,” Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, said. “It’s going too fast and there’s no reason for it.”

Bakk said he spoke with the governor Wednesday night and urged him to "take a breath" and not rush lawmakers into a special session. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, also met with the governor and DFL House leaders Thursday night to discuss a special session.

Daudt urged legislative leaders and the governor to give lawmakers, lobbyists and members of the public a chance to read the bills and comment on them before bringing them up for a vote.

“We need to see transparency,” he said. “If they want to have a special session that’s smooth and that’s one day, we need to see some transparency, the public needs to be involved in the process, we need to see what’s in these bills.”

Bakk and Daudt have a position of power in the special session, as their caucus' support is needed to suspend the rules and waive the number of readings each bill needs. That could expedite the debate and voting process, and they could swing the votes needed to pass a bonding bill.

Lawmakers had until Monday at midnight to approve a two-year state budget, but the clock ran out before they could get it done. One spending bill, which would fund higher education, made it through the House and Senate. But eight other bills that outline spending to areas of state government like education, agriculture, jobs and taxation weren't completely fleshed out.

Green light for election security money emerges in state government bill

The state government spending proposal published Wednesday includes a green light for the state to accept $6.6 million in Help America Vote Act funds aimed at beefing up the state's election security efforts.

Allowing the Secretary of State to access the federal dollars was expected to be an "early win" this year, but former secretary of state and Senate State Government and Elections Committee Chair Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, held up the proposal until the last minute without explaining her reasoning for the delay.

The proposal would also fund another $20 million in cybersecurity programs for state government. With Minnesota on the brink of losing a seat in Congress, the bill would put $1.6 million more toward shoring up the state's preparation for the 2020 census.