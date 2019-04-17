Walz sticks to plan talking to Trump on Air Force One

Welcome the nation’s chief executive to Minnesota, as is customary for any state’s chief executive. Press him for federal disaster relief funds for much of the state, as the tolls from storms and flooding continues to rise.

Two days earlier, Walz had been in Austin, meeting with National Guard officials and leaders from southern Minnesota, which, like much of the state, has been hit with various combinations of flooding and storm damage this spring. It’s been bad; officials say recovery costs will outstrip the usual go-to funding sources.

“Their message to me was, ‘If you get a chance with the president, stress how important it is that we get this disaster relief,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Walz said Tuesday. He had already sent a customary letter to Trump informing him of the situation.

Trump invited Walz into his office aboard Air Force One.

Notre Dame on TV

On the television, the cathedral of Notre Dame burned in Paris, and both men, each of whom have stood beneath the columns, marveled in disbelief at the travesty, according to Walz, who recounted the meeting to reporters Tuesday.

Then Trump turned to Walz: “I got your letter on disaster relief.”

Walz said Tuesday Trump’s attention to it “was very impressive to me, and I’m very grateful.”

At some point, they were joined by Minnesota’s Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer of the 6th District, Pete Stauber of the 8th District and Jim Hagedorn, Walz’s successor in the 1st District. They, too, pushed for the federal disaster assistance.

“It was the way it should be,” Walz said. “Very bipartisan.

Trump assured the men he would consider the request.

Walz no fan of Trump

To be clear, Walz isn’t just a Democrat pushing for tax hikes to pay for expanded government services. He’s also no fan of Trump’s combative style of demeaning critics and leading a White House perpetually shrouded in drama — as Walz has often described it.

Trump on Monday said he had high hopes that he could win Minnesota in 2020.

Here’s what Walz said about that Tuesday: “The constant drama that surrounds every little thing is wearing on people. I think southern Minnesota farmers are at wit’s end. We’re not seeing any movement on trade deals. My take on this is that Minnesotans want effectiveness. Minnesotans do not want to see the harsh language. I think it’s a pretty uphill road for the president to think you’re gonna win Minnesota.”

Temped to chide Trump?

So, there he was, essentially in a private audience with Trump, who is in the midst of a feud with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis. Was Walz tempted to give the president a piece of his mind?

“Those of you who know me know I’m always tempted to say things,” Walz said Tuesday, chuckling. But the answer was no.

“I also think it’s my responsibility … to bring decorum back to conversations. I don’t think that was the right setting, where my job was to advocate in the immediate interest of Minnesotans, some of whom were without power as the president and I were speaking. … You only get a little bit of time, so you need to be very thoughtful. The president proactively bringing it up to me is incredibly encouraging — that that’s what he wanted to talk about.”

'Dear Mr. President'

Here’s the text of Walz’s letter to Trump:

Dear Mr. President:

The purpose of this letter is to inform you of my intention to request federal disaster relief under the Stafford Act in the coming weeks.

This spring has been very challenging in Minnesota. Following a prolonged bitter cold spell in January, we had historic snowfalls in February. In March, all that snow quickly melted and triggered widespread flooding across the state. Late last week, the blizzard that struck broad stretches of the Midwest brought an icy mix of precipitation and strong winds to southern Minnesota, knocking down hundreds of powerlines and leaving many thousands of Minnesotans without electricity. I declared a peacetime emergency for the state because of the impact this severe spring weather has had on at least three Tribal Nations and 64 of our 87 counties.

We believe the uninsured damage to public infrastructure and other costs for this event will far exceed our threshold for public assistance (PA) program disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). I have directed our state emergency management agency to work with FEMA Region V and coordinate a joint preliminary damage assessment (PDA) to quantify the eligible damages. Given that many communities are still fighting the floods and more time is needed to fully restore power in southern Minnesota, it will likely be several weeks before a PDA can be properly conducted.

Minnesotans are hardy people and we have a lot of experience taking care of each other during and after severe weather. I am in awe of the resiliency and determination of our citizens, first responders, emergency managers, voluntary organizations, local governments, and businesses. Over the past twelve months – not counting this event – Minnesota has experienced ten (10) major disasters. You issued two federal disaster declarations and the state provided relief for the other eight that did not qualify for federal aid. Two weeks ago, I signed a bill appropriating an additional $10,000,000 for Minnesota’s disaster contingency account so state government can continue providing the assistance that our local communities need during these challenging times.

All of this is said to ensure you are aware of what’s happening in Minnesota this spring and to let you know I anticipate requesting help from the federal government. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Governor Tim Walz