The City Council also accepted a proposal for the repairs from Precision Landscaping and Construction, who estimate the cost of repairs to be just over $90,000.

On March 24, nearly 200,000 square feet of damage was done to the soccer fields at Veterans Park by two adult males driving a vehicle on the turf. Large ruts, some as deep as 10 inches, were made by the vehicle’s tires.

The only unknown for the repairs, Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins said, is the fields’ irrigation system. With the donations given by Caroline Amplatz, there is room to figure the issue out as repairs begin.

For the more heavily damaged areas, the dirt will be flattened and new sod will be brought in, Jenkins said. In areas that aren’t as bad, the soil will be flattened and new grass seed will be planted.

According to Jenkins, the fields will likely be playable sometime in late May or early June.