House Democrats to challenge Trump's emergency declaration

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in Washington, Feb. 8, 2019. While party insurgents plot to battle the entrenched establishment in 2020, the way Nadler handles the question of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump may affect his primary. (Tom Brenner/Copyright 2019 The New York Times)

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are gearing up to pass a joint resolution disapproving President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall, a move that will force Senate Republicans to vote on a contentious issue that divides their party.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday evening that the House would take up the resolution in the coming days or weeks. The measure is expected to easily clear the Democratic-led House, and since it would be privileged, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would be forced to put the resolution to a vote that he could lose.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cautioned Thursday that no decision had been made on the matter. A senior Democratic aide said the party's strategy would depend on the wording of Trump's declaration.

"This is a gross abuse of presidential power," Nadler said of the news that Trump would declare a national emergency to try to move money around to fulfill one of his central campaign promises. "This is an attempt to overturn the basic constitutional doctrine of separation of powers. Congress has the power of the purse. It cannot be tolerated."

Should the Senate fail to adopt the resolution, or should Trump veto the text, Nadler said "we'll probably go to court after that." House Democrats, anticipating the president's move to try to circumvent Congress and unilaterally move funds around for weeks, have discussed a potential legal challenge for what they see as unprecedented executive overreach.

But the most immediate consequence of House Democrats' move to force Republicans to take a position on Trump's declaration is a major political headache for the GOP - and potentially the president. The party is deeply divided on the merits of Trump's decision, and there's a real possibility that some moderate Republicans could join with Democrats to rebuke their own leader.

Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage, but the resolution would only need a simple majority to pass.



In fact, when Trump privately told McConnell before this week that he was going to declare a national emergency, the Kentucky Republican talked him out of it - at least for a time. McConnell endorsed Trump's plans on Thursday, but just days ago he privately warned the president that his own party could turn on him over this matter.

For weeks, a vast majority of Senate Republicans warned the administration publicly and privately about the perils of declaring a national emergency to build the border wall. Either through administration aides, conference lunches at the Capitol or directly to Trump himself, many senators said they would oppose such a move, according to two GOP senators who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe party dynamics.

Those cracks were on full display Thursday night, as Senate Republicans digested the news.

"I think it's a mistake," said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. "The National Emergencies Act was contemplated to apply to natural disasters or catastrophic events such as the attacks on our country on 9/11. For the president to use it to repurpose billions of dollars that Congress has appropriated for other purposes and that he has previously signed into law, strikes me as undermining the appropriations process, the role of Congress and being of dubious constitutionality."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee, called the declaration a "dangerous precedent" and said he would back a disapproval resolution.

"I don't believe that's the way we should be doing these sorts of things," said Rubio. "I actually think that there's a real constitutional question about it . . . I think things should be delegated to Congress, that's the way the system was set up."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., echoed those concerns, though he didn't say if he would back a resolution rebuking the president: "It's not an ideal state. This is a pretty dramatic - it would be a pretty dramatic expansion of how this has been used in the past."

But other Senate Republicans - and most House Republicans - welcomed the president's plan. Sen. James Risch of Idaho said that "the Democrats leave him no choice" but to circumvent Congress since lawmakers would not approve wall money. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said, "I would not oppose it."

"This is a political fight worth having," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has for weeks encouraged Trump to take executive actions on the border wall. "If we're going to define the parties and the differences going into 2020, this is a good issue for me."

Pelosi, fully aware of the predicament for the GOP, seemed to relish a few moments goading Republicans. She warned that Republicans should "have some dismay about the door that they're opening" because a Democratic president could call the gun control epidemic claiming thousands of lives every year an emergency - a pointed threat on an issue Republicans hold dear: gun rights.

"You want to talk about an national emergency? Let's talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America," Pelosi said, referring to the Parkland, Florida, shooting that left more than a dozen high school students dead. "That's a national emergency . . .. A Democratic president could do that."

She added: "So the precedent that the president is setting here should be met with unease and dismay by the Republicans."

Echoing her warning was Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., a former member of the GOP leadership. She asked in a tweet, "How would Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders use this precedent for a national disaster declaration to force the Green New Deal on the American people?"

Pelosi also said Trump's claim of an emergency at the border was an "illusion." Democrats have long argued that immigration issues, while important and in need of an overhaul, don't constitute a true emergency.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said his staff has researched options for overturning a national emergency declaration and is waiting to see what action Trump takes. "He's going to have a fight on his hands," he said.

This article was written by Rachael Bade, Seung Min Kim and Paul Kane, reporters for The Washington Post.