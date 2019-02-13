Rarick, a third-term state representative, won the seat vacated by Democrat Tony Lourey, who stepped down in January after Gov. Tim Walz appointed him to his cabinet.

Rarick’s election boosts the Senate Republican margin to 35-32, giving them more room to maneuver at the Capitol, where Democrats control the House and governor’s office. Before Lourey resigned, the GOP had just a one-seat majority.

“That little extra margin really helps the process go way better,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said after administering the oath of office to Rarick in the Senate chamber. In the previous two years, Republicans were forced to postpone votes on partisan bills when a single member was ill or absent for other reasons.

Now, Gazelka said, Republicans will be able to round up the votes needed and pass bills “in a more timely manner,” allowing additional time to negotiate deals with Walz and House Democrats at the end of the session.

The larger margin also means that DFL senators won’t be able to block Republican measures if just one GOP senator breaks rank with their caucus, and renegade Republicans will have less clout in the caucus because it will take two defectors instead of just one to obstruct the majority.

Rarick’s win gives a lift to Republican morale after the party took a drubbing in last year’s statewide and legislative elections.

“It is a powerful statement that Republicans know how to win in races that are really tight,” Gazelka said. Democrats had held the seat for 38 years, a DFLer holds the other House seat in the Senate district and political observers predicted a close race.

“But we won it handily,” Gazelka said of Rarick’s 6 percentage point win, “and that bodes well for Republicans in next year’s cycle.”

Rarick said his priorities are to provide money to bring more broadband access to rural Minnesota and find a permanent new source of funding for roads and bridges.

An electrical contractor and 27-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, he won’t be an automatic vote for Republicans on labor issues.

“I like bringing the perspective of the working guy and the union to the Republican Party,” Rarick said. He thinks he may be able to influence their views on such issues as right-to-work and prevailing-wage laws.

Walz will call a special election to fill Rarick’s seat in House District 11B, which represents Pine and part of Kanabec counties in east-central Minnesota.