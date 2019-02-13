The remarks issued in separate forums weren't specific. More detailed plans will come next week as Walz is set to unveil his first spending plan. Lawmakers will take that budget as a suggestion and craft their own ahead of a May deadline.

Ensuring Minnesota kids get a quality education, people have access to affordable health care, communities have what they need to prosper and lawmakers do their work out in the open were common threads for Senate Republicans and for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor governor.

But they split on whether the state should levy a new tax to repair roads and bridges, keep an existing one to fund health care for low-income people and reconsider a program that offsets some of the risks for insurers, dropping insurance costs.

In the country's only divided Legislature, Republicans and Democrats likely will have to strike compromises on the way to passing a budget.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, on Wednesday morning presented the four "pillars" he said his caucus would prioritize in setting a spending plan: taking care of people, protecting taxpayers, controlling spending and ensuring transparency in the process.

The guideposts signal conflicts on the horizon as Republicans stand opposed to levying new taxes or extending existing ones. Walz at a Q & A at the University of Minnesota said he'd pursue a sales tax hike on gasoline and would support renewing a 2 percent tax on medical providers. The provider tax, deemed the sick tax by Republicans, offsets the cost of health insurance for low-income people.

“We’re exactly opposite on that position,” Gazelka said of the provider tax debate. “So that’ll be one of those sparring places."

Gazelka said he likely wouldn't propose any spending cuts this year. But he said he hoped to see the state drop in the rankings of highest-taxed states and work harder to root out fraud and bend cost curves at state agencies and departments to save money.

But dropping taxes could cost the state in terms of other outcomes, Walz said.

“I would argue that if you’re going to move Minnesota from where we are in investments, you’re going to move us out of our position as a top education state, a top income state, a top outcome of healthcare," Walz said. "It's a give and take."

And the two differed on what should come of a program that appropriates millions of dollars to buy down the cost of Minnesotans' insurance premiums. Health insurance companies have asked that lawmakers extend the program before they set rates for 2020 plans.

Gazelka said keeping the program is key to maintaining stability in the health insurance market and making sure Minnesotans have access to plans across the state.

Walz meanwhile said lawmakers should instead stabilize the individual market by letting Minnesotans buy into MinnesotaCare, the state's health insurance program for the working poor.