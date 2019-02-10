She told a crowd of thousands of supporters standing through a blizzard that she was ready to launch her candidacy with a focus on the heartland.

Here's what elected officials, political leaders and others are saying about the news.

President Donald Trump

The president took to Twitter Sunday to acknowledge Klobuchar's entry into the presidential race.

"Well, it happened again. Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures. Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

"Minnesotans in the red counties and the blue counties and all the counties in between know that Amy, she shows up. She listens," Smith said. "If you are ready to elect a new president, I can tell you, she knows how to win."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

"We've got the opportunity to replace chaos with courage. And I can tell you as someone who's run some pretty tough campaigns in Southern Minnesota's rural First District, there is nobody you want on the ballot more than Amy Klobuchar," Walz said. "We must win. We have to win this next election and all Amy Klobuchar does is win."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan

"We are going to ensure that everyone across the country knows what we know, that Amy is ready to serve, to bring us together, to work together to make sure that everyone in this country has an opportunity to thrive," Flanagan said.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

"She doesn't see a struggle and lose interest, she sees potential and she gets to work," Larson said. "That is the true reason for optimism about the future of this country, a future for every single one of us."

Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd

"We want a leader more focused on getting things done for our towns and our cities across America," Judd said. "That, my friends is Amy Klobuchar. She's always there doing the work. She did not just go to every Minnesota county every year. She makes a difference when she is there."

MNGOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Klobuchar lacks the clout of political heavyweight senators like Paul Wellstone and Rudy Boschwitz and she raised questions about Klobuchar's stances on key issues.

"Sen. Klobuchar really does have a lack of a substantive record on major issues and it’s very glaring. She’s vague and vacuous on all the big issues facing our country,” Carnahan said.