From the opening minutes of a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Whitaker was pressed by Democrats to explain his role in overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Whitaker made clear at the outset that he would not talk about his conversations with Trump - which led quickly to a contentious exchange with the committee's chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

"I will continue the longstanding executive branch policy and practice of not disclosing information that may be subject to executive privilege, such as the contents of deliberations or conversations with the president," Whitaker said.

Whitaker also said his tenure as attorney general has not altered the course of Mueller's investigation.

"There has been no change in the overall management of the Special Counsel investigation," Whitaker said in his prepared remarks. "I have and will continue to manage this investigation in a manner that is consistent with the governing regulations."

Nadler repeatedly pressed Whitaker to explain what he has been told about the special counsel probe, and what he has told others.

"I have not talked to the president of the United States about the special counsel's investigation," Whitaker said, adding that he also hasn't talked to White House officials about the probe. Whitaker would not say when or how often he has been briefed on that investigation.

"We have followed the special counsel's regulations to a 'T.' There has been no event, no decision, that has required me to take any action, and I have not interfered in any way with the special counsel's investigation," Whitaker said.

The committee's top Republican, Rep. Douglas Collins of Georgia said the hearing "is nothing more than character assassination," and accused Democrats of political grandstanding. "This hearing is pointless!" he said.

On Thursday, Whitaker had said he would not appear before the committee as scheduled unless committee Democrats gave him assurances he wouldn't be subpoenaed.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said that Nadler "has made the commitment that we requested, and agreed that, if Mr. Whitaker voluntarily appears at tomorrow's hearing, the committee will not issue a subpoena on or before February 8. In light of that commitment, acting attorney general Whitaker looks forward to voluntarily appearing at tomorrow's hearing and discussing the great work of the Department of Justice."

The tense back-and-forth only served to raise the stakes on Whitaker's scheduled appearance, as each side accused the other of acting in bad faith, and sought to set a tone for the next two years of confrontations between the Democratic-controlled House and the Trump administration.

"The fact Chairman Nadler would try to force the public disclosure of private conversations that he knows are protected by law proves he only wants to play politics," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday. "The chairman should focus on helping the American people, rather than wasting time playing pointless political games."

This article was written by Devlin Barrett and Karoun Demirjian, reporters for The Washington Post.