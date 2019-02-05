Amy Klobuchar to make big announcement Sunday in Minneapolis

The news about a forthcoming announcement comes after the 58-year-old Democrat has said she's mulling a bid to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. Klobuchar would enter a growing field of Democrats vying for the party's nomination.

Klobuchar in November clinched her third Senate term, winning more than 60 percent of the vote over Republican Jim Newberger. Her campaign highlighted that victory in the notice for Sunday's event.

Minnesotans can attend the event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis with public entry beginning at 1 p.m.