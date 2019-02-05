Bickering blurs message of unity during State of the Union

Trump, who has warred with Democrats for weeks over his plan to build a wall along the nation’s southwestern border, hoped to use the nationally televised speech to present himself as a leader who can work across party lines even as he continued to press lawmakers to give him money for the barrier.

“Together, we can break decades of political stalemate,” Trump told lawmakers from the rostrum of the House of Representatives. “We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours to make.”

Trump signaled that he will not back off his hard-line immigration policies that have polarized the country. “No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration,” he added. “Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”

But he issued a warning, saying: “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

The speech came at a pivotal moment halfway through the president’s term as he seeks to regain momentum after the midterm election defeat that handed control of the House to Democrats and after his failed effort to use a partial government shutdown to extract money for the wall. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader who has blocked his efforts to build the border barrier, was sitting behind him for the first time on the House rostrum.

The change in the Capitol was on display as Pelosi and scores of House Democratic women wore white, the color of the suffrage movement, reflecting the fact that 131 women were sworn into the new Congress, the most in American history.

A newfound spirit of cooperation, however, seemed elusive as the president and Democrats spent the hours before the address exchanging political fire, making clear that ritualistic calls for across-the-aisle cooperation were unlikely to transform an environment that has turned increasingly toxic.

Stung by his retreat on the government shutdown, Trump has hardly been in the mood for collaboration with the other party, anyway. As he and his team drafted his address in recent days, he has groused about the text, complaining that it was too gentle on Democrats, according to people briefed on the matter.

The president sought to sharpen some of the lines in the speech, and while aides urged him to congratulate Pelosi on her ascension to the speakership, they were not entirely clear that he would. Pelosi has been his most frustrating antagonist since the start of the new year, at one point even disinviting him from delivering the State of the Union address unless he reopened the government, which he then did.

During an off-the-record lunch for television anchors on Tuesday before the speech, Trump offered scathing assessments of a number of leading Democrats, including some lining up to run against him next year.

He dismissed former Vice President Joe Biden as “dumb,” called Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York a “nasty son of a bitch” and mocked Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia for “choking like a dog” at a news conference where he tried to explain a racist yearbook photo, according to multiple people in the room.

After presidents suffer setbacks in midterm elections, they often reach out to the victorious opposition with words of conciliation, however artificial or short-lived they may be. In Trump’s case, he opened this period of partisan power sharing with a relentless confrontation over his proposed border wall, resulting in a record-breaking 35-day partial government shutdown.

That impasse nearly cost Trump his opportunity to deliver his State of the Union address, as Pelosi refused to let him come to the House chamber as long as federal agencies were closed and workers unpaid. Trump backed down and accepted a measure reopening the government for three weeks, but negotiations in the interim have made no more progress toward winning money for his wall — and the government could close again on Feb. 15.

Given that, Trump’s calls for unity were almost surely destined to fall on deaf ears. Even Republicans have publicly rebuked him lately for his plans to withdraw troops from Syria and Afghanistan, and party leaders have pressed him not to declare a national emergency bypassing Congress to build the wall.

The speech painted a portrait of menacing immigrants endangering Americans and a sharp challenge to Congress to build the wall. Among the guests invited to sit with the first lady, Melania Trump, during the speech were three family members of a couple killed last month in their home in Reno, Nevada, allegedly by an immigrant in the U.S. illegally.

In his address, Trump assailed Democrats like Northam for comments in support of easing restrictions on late-term abortions, a nod to Trump’s conservative base. But the speech did not include any mention of the racist medical school yearbook picture that has threatened Northam’s political career.

The president used the address to highlight what he sees as the accomplishments of his first two years in office, including a growing economy with just 4 percent unemployment, “the envy of the world,” as he put it. He pressed Congress to approve his new trade pact with Canada and Mexico updating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump declared his administration would make a national commitment to end transmission of the virus that causes AIDS, with a goal of stopping its spread in the United States by 2030. He also again called for bipartisan measures to rebuild “America’s crumbling infrastructure” and to curb the cost of prescription drugs.

The president also talked about the “endless wars” in places like Syria and Afghanistan, the threat he sees from Iran, his efforts to negotiate with North Korea and his bid to force President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to step down.