The DFL governor told reporters that he'd discussed the bipartisan legislation with several drug manufacturing and distribution executives on Tuesday and let them know his expectation is that the bill makes it to his desk this year.

But Walz said he didn't receive commitments from the executives that they'd be willing to pay or that they'd forgo efforts to combat the legislation.

The proposal was again introduced in the Legislature in January, months after a similar proposal was taken up last year but failed to become law.

"We had a lobbying blitz at the end ... and we had confusion thrown in and we got nothing,” Walz said of the attempt to pass the bill in 2018. “There will be no tolerance this year for that."

Minnesota lawmakers last week said the financial responsibility for resolving some of the damage of the opioid crisis should fall at the feet of the companies that produce and sell the drugs. Under their proposal, drug manufacturers would put forth $12 million and distributors would provide $8 million. An advisory council would be established under the proposal to help guide how the money is spent.

In 2017, more than 400 people died from opioid overdoses in Minnesota, according to the state Department of Health.

Walz said he held the phone call to give the distributors and manufacturers a chance to speak their piece and to set his expectations for the dialogue moving forward.

"They understand something needs to be done; they understand they need to be part of the solution," Walz said.