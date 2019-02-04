As all 140 members of the General Assembly tried to focus on approving a state budget, the atmosphere of uncertainty and drama was thick.

In the Capitol building, surrounded by reporters, Fairfax said the allegation was false.

"She was very much into a consensual encounter," he said about the 2004 incident. "Everything was 100 percent consensual. . And now, years later, we have a totally fabricated story out of the blue to attack me once I was in politics."

Fairfax, 39, called it an attempt to damage him.

"Does anybody think it's any coincidence that on the eve of my potentially being elevated this uncorroborated smear comes up?" he said. "You don't have to be cynical you don't have to understand politics to understand when someone's trying to manipulate a process to harm someone's character without any basis whatsoever."

He would not say if Northam should step down.

"I believe the governor has to make a decision in the best interest of the commonwealth of Virginia," adding that he had not spoken with Northam for "a couple of days."

In an emotional meeting with his Cabinet Monday morning, Northam asked for time to he can clear his name. Cabinet members said they'd give it to him, though some wanted to know how much time - a question that wasn't answered, according to two people with knowledge of the discussion. Some members questioned how he could go forward effectively, but the majority said they were willing to stick with him.

House Speaker Kirk Cox, R, renewed his call for Northam, 59, to step down but in a morning news conference expressed "hesitation" about the possibility that the legislature would try to force him out.

"I think there's a rightful hesitation about removal from office," Cox said. "Obviously you have to consider that to some degree you're overturning an election. I think the constitutional provisions are very specific . . . it really does call for mental or physical incapacitation."

Meanwhile, Fairfax was trying to deal with his own crisis, after an online publication, Big League Politics, ran a story under the headline: "UPDATE: Stanford Fellow Hints At Possible Justin Fairfax Sex Assault." The same website on Friday published Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page that included a photo of a person in blackface and another in KKK robes at a costume party.

The website's story was based on a private Facebook post from the woman, which the publication said it had obtained from a friend of hers who had permission to share it.

The woman approached The Washington Post after Fairfax was elected in 2017 and said he had assaulted her in 2004. Fairfax, who was not married at the time of the alleged assault, said the relationship was consensual. The Post could not find anyone who could corroborate either version and did not publish a story.

Since the photo from Northam's medical school yearbook became public Friday, nearly every political ally in state and national political circles has called on him to step down.

The drumbeat spread to the state's public universities. The College of William & Mary on Monday announced that Northam would not attend Friday's inauguration of new president Katherine Rowe, saying in a statement that "the Governor's presence would fundamentally disrupt the sense of campus unity we aspire to and hope for with this event."

University of Virginia President James Ryan issued a statement Sunday suggesting that Northam should resign, saying that if a leader's "trust is lost, for whatever reason, it is exceedingly difficult to continue to lead. It seems we have reached that point."

Northam initially apologized Friday night for appearing in the photograph after it became public. But he reversed himself Saturday at a nationally televised news conference and insisted he was not in the photo. He said he wanted to serve out the remaining three years of his term, and use the episode as an opportunity to have honest discussions among Virginians about the state's long and painful racial past. Although he pledged to stand his ground, he said he would reconsider if it was clear he could no longer be effective as governor.

On Sunday night during the SuperBowl, Northam met with senior staffers of color to discuss his future.

It was unclear who was present, but the group did not includeFairfax. One Democratic official said the meeting was emotional in tone.

Northam spent much of Sunday in seclusion at his family home on the Eastern Shore as confidants delivered conflicting advice about whether he should resign or continue fighting to clear his name, according to people close to the governor.

Even within the circle of his staunchest defenders, there was debate about whether he should step down, according to one person familiar with the situation who, like others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity. At least one senior staffer and one Cabinet member have reached out to private firms about job possibilities, according to a person who was approached by the two.

One of those urging Northam to stay and defend his honor is first lady Pam Northam, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Some supporters have been working to track down evidence about the yearbook photo that they thought would prove Northam was not in the racist image, which showed two figures, one in blackface and the other in Ku Klux Klan garb, each holding a can of beer.

Northam is liked by Republicans and Democrats and had compiled a glittering list of accomplishments in his first year in office, but sentiment around the legislature was almost universal that he should step down.

After the Saturday news conference, in which he disclosed another incident in which he wore blackface to imitate Michael Jackson at a dance contest in 1984, Democrats in the General Assembly and in Virginia's congressional delegation intensified their calls for him to resign.

Northam stood his ground in calls to longtime friends and colleagues Saturday night, saying he intended to stay and fight, according to three people who received those calls. Among them was state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-Stafford), a close friend and fishing buddy.

Stuart did not want to disclose what the governor told him. "But I can tell you I firmly believe that he is going to do everything he can to clear his name and do what he thinks is right in the face of this. I don't think he's going anywhere," Stuart said.

Northam's only public appearance Sunday was at his home church in Capeville on the Eastern Shore. The pastor at First Baptist Church, Kelvin Jones, is African American and had been in Richmond the day before to support Northam at the news conference.

Northam returned to Richmond on Sunday afternoon. A small circle of staffers and trusted advisers has been helping him handle the crisis, including Chief of Staff Clark Mercer and Brian Coy, a former spokesman who was a holdover from the administration of former governor Terry McAuliffe, D.

Party leaders, concerned that Northam will become a liability for 2020 Democratic hopefuls and threaten Democratic control of an important swing state, have been unrelenting in their demands that he step aside.

McAuliffe, who helped Northam win the state's top office and under whom Northam served as lieutenant governor, said on Sunday that he was "heartbroken" over the discovery of the photo. But he said Northam's insistence that he was not in the picture was irrelevant.

"It doesn't matter whether he was in the photo or not in the photo at this point," McAuliffe said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We have to close that chapter."

McAuliffe, a possible 2020 presidential contender, also defended Northam, saying Northam will be remembered for doing some great things, including helping McAuliffe restore the voting rights of Virginians who completed their sentences for felonies. Many of the people whose voting rights were restored are African American.

But McAuliffe said part of Northam's legacy should be choosing "the right moral course for Virginia" and resigning.

Host Jake Tapper noted that the nickname "Coonman" appeared in Northam's Virginia Military Institute yearbook and cited other examples before asking McAuliffe whether Northam is a racist.

"I have zero indication of that," he said.

On NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., speaking as a member of Congressional Black Caucus leadership, said there is nothing Northam can do to persuade McEachin to give the governor more time in office.

"He's lost the authority to lead," said McEachin, who served in the Virginia Senate with Northam. "He's lost the authority to govern. He has to resign. It's in the best interest of the commonwealth. It's in the best interest of the party."

The question of how the photo could have turned up on Northam's page in the 1984 yearbook from Eastern Virginia Medical School without Northam's knowledge remained a central mystery. The governor said he never purchased a yearbook, and did not know about the photo until it became public last Friday.

William Elwood, who helped lay out the school's 1984 yearbook, said each student was responsible for submitting photos for his or her page in a sealed envelope.

"Every student would provide them - some big envelopes, some small - with their names written on the outside, and we would keep them sealed until it was time to design that student's page," recalled Elwood, 68, a retired family practice and emergency room doctor in Mississippi. "I don't remember exactly after, but I think they were sealed up and given back" to the students, he said.

Elwood said he had served a tour in the Navy before college and so was 29 and more apt to hang out with a group of older students at Eastern Virginia. He said he didn't know Northam or remember whether he had designed Northam's yearbook page.

But the yearbook, he recalled, was a laborious project for seniors. Elwood had the time to help, he said, because he had taken a four-year path through medical school, giving him a lighter load his senior year.

Elwood said that in looking at the photo in recent days, he thinks it was probably done in jest. "People back then put on all kinds of costumes at parties," he said. "I think it probably is a thing of humor more than politics or racist."

But there was no excusing the photograph for Northam's fellow Democrats, especially members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. Lamont Bagby, chair of the caucus, said despite his repeated calls for Northam to resign, impeachment isn't on the table yet.

"I encourage the governor to step aside so that we can start the healing process," Bagby said on ABC's "This Week." "I'm not at a point where I want to publicly have a conversation about impeachment."

Former Virginia congressman Jim Moran, a Democrat, emerged Sunday as virtually the only person defending Northam and encouraging the governor to ride it out.

"I hate to be on the other side of virtually all of my friends on this," he said on "This Week."

"But I do disagree with their judgment because I think it is a rush to judgment before we know all of the facts and before we've considered all of the consequences," Moran said.

Moran said Northam should be given a chance to redeem himself and invoked President Lyndon B. Johnson's ability to work with conservative Republicans because of his background in Texas.

"No untarnished liberal from the North could ever have gotten the Great Society programs passed," Moran said, "but he was able to work with his Southern colleagues because he knew where they were coming from. We still have a conservative Republican legislature, and, frankly, I think that Ralph will have the highest motivation possible to bring us further away from this horrible past of racism."

Then Moran brought up Robert C. Byrd, the late senator from West Virginia, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the early 1940s but, after many decades in the Senate, helped set aside land on the Mall for a memorial to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"That's the power of redemption," Moran said.

This article was written by Washington Post reporters Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella. The Washington Post's Jenna Portnoy contributed to this story.