The proposals would reduce restrictions to late-term abortions. A Virginia lawmaker who brought a bill there and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam came under fire this week as they explained the bill would allow for abortion up to the point of delivery if the mother's life was placed at serious risk.

Across the country, abortion opponents responded with outrage at the comments and said Northam's remarks in a radio interview suggest he favors killing babies after they've been delivered.

At the Minnesota Capitol, Republican lawmakers were among some of the most recent to voice their concern on Thursday, calling the proposal "barbaric." They said similar proposals would fail in the state Legislature.

"We're not proposing any legislation today. We're simply saying we're putting a stake in the ground in Minnesota and saying that's not going to happen here," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said. "We're standing up and saying, 'this is too far.'"

There hasn't been a comparable bill proposed, and GOP lawmakers said they weren't aware of any effort to bring one. In Minnesota, women can't seek an abortion after fetal viability except for in situations where her life and health are at risk.

In a split Legislature where Democrats control the House and Republicans hold a slim advantage in the Senate, it's unlikely that abortion bills — either limiting or expanding access to the procedure — could pass through the Capitol.