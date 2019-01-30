In a letter to state lawmakers, Lourey on Tuesday, Jan. 29, said a county worker's email had been hacked and used to send an official-looking email to a Department of Human Services employee in September of 2018. The state employee who received the email clicked on a link in that correspondence, which allowed a hacker to send spam messages from the state employee's account and to access information in that employee's account.

It wasn't immediately clear which information the hacker was able to access, Lourey said. But private information about as many as 3,000 people including names, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses and information about child protection cases could have been compromised.

And additional information about 30 people who were in the account at the time could have had their social security numbers, driver's license numbers and some financial information accessed.

A day after the alleged hack is believed to have happened, Minnesota IT Services secured the email and began investigating the breach. Results of the investigation were delivered to DHS officials last year. And DHS officials hired a private contractor to determine what information was compromised, Lourey said.

Lourey said those who people whose information may have been accessed by the hacker will be notified in a letter.

"We respect and value the privacy of the Minnesotans we serve and sincerely regret any concern or other negative impact this incident may cause," Lourey said in his letter to legislators.

MNIT had set up a tool for department employees to block similar phishing or hacking emails in the future, Lowrey said. Employees were also undergoing additional training to identify and report potential phishing schemes.