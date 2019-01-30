The president's message, delivered in a morning tweet, came hours before a bipartisan, bicameral committee was set to meet for the first time to broker a compromise over border security funding and avert another shutdown, with Democrats continuing to resist Trump's demand.

"If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, Trump referred to a "Fox & Friends" segment about migrant caravans heading in the direction of the border - a tactic Trump also employed last month before negotiations broke down over his demand for $5.7 billion in border-wall funding.

Asked about Trump's tweets on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN that she thinks the conference committee "can reach a good result left to its own devices without interference from anybody else."

"I have confidence in the appropriators," Pelosi said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who will chair the bipartisan conference committee, refused in an interview Tuesday to say whether Democrats would support border barriers of any kind.

"Look, smart border security is not overly reliant on physical barriers, and they're not cost-effective compared to better technology and more personnel," Lowey said.

Heading into negotiations, the starting point for Democrats will be no money for physical barriers, according to a Democratic aide, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Instead, Democrats plan to lay out solutions they think work better, including a range of technological improvements and more personnel at the border.

Expectations are low for any resolution from the 1:30 p.m. meeting at the Capitol, with more speeches staking out positions than actual negotiations.

Bipartisan congressional spending bills for years have funded new and rebuilt levee walls, fences and bollards of various types along the U.S.-Mexico border, and some Democrats have expressed an openness to additional spending along those lines.

"I think we've consistently said that we do not support a medieval border wall from sea to shining sea," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Democratic Caucus. "However, we are willing to support fencing where it makes sense, but it should be done in an evidence-based fashion."

The stopgap spending bill that's keeping the government running contains $1.3 billion for new and replacement fencing - an extension of 2018 funding levels for that purpose.

The agreement announced Friday will keep the government open until Feb. 15 while the congressional committee searches for a compromise.

Trump has threatened another shutdown if a package is not to his liking. He has also raised the possibility of declaring a national emergency, which could allow him to direct the military to construct a border wall without congressional consent.

Such a move would almost certainly draw court challenges.

During a television appearance Tuesday night, the president's son Eric Trump predicted that his father would declare an emergency if negotiations do not yield sufficient border-wall funding.

"I want him to declare an emergency," Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, a frequent sounding board for the president.

During a Senate hearing Tuesday that featured an array of U.S. intelligence officials, none said there is a security crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bipartisan congressional group, which was created as part of the deal struck Friday, is made up of members of the House and Senate Appropriations committees, lawmakers more inclined to reach for compromise than stake out hard-line positions on immigration or other issues.

The White House mostly kept its distance from the committee on Tuesday, but several senators said they expected Trump and administration officials to engage with members this week - a move that lawmakers said would be likely to roil the already fragile congressional negotiations.

This article was written by John Wagner and Erica Werner, reporters for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Robert Costa contributed to this report.