Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, introduced House Bill 1497 on Tuesday, Jan. 29, before the House Judiciary Committee. He said current law gives perpetrators an advantage over potential victims. He said his bill would allow for someone to use deadly force when confronted with damage to property or theft on their property.

Similar legislation failed in 2017. Lawmakers questioned the objective and effects of the new bill.

Hillsboro Republican Rep. Aaron McWilliams asked if the bill would extend to "someone who sneaks onto your property and steals a wrench out of the toolbox." Fargo Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones asked if Magrum's bill would allow deadly force if a person's car were keyed.

Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, wondered if the proposal is a "property defense bill versus a self-defense bill."

Magrum said his intent behind the bill is to eliminate the duty to retreat or avoid force in defense of property.

HB1497 drew fierce support from retired Oriska farmer Jack Ertelt, who said the bill would empower property owners over "the offensive criminal."

"Let's rule on the side of the property owner and the law-abiding citizen in North Dakota for a change," Ertelt told the committee.

"I don't see anybody whacking somebody for stealing a wrench out of a toolbox," he added. "I don't think that's how North Dakota citizens think."

Ertelt helped draft the bill from his previous experience "dabbling in law" as a self-represented litigant and as "a staunch advocate of the right to property."

"It's not the intention to give a carte blanche OK to just up and shoot someone or use deadly force on someone," Ertelt told the Bismarck Tribune. HB1457 offers a "level playing field" for attackers and their potential victims, he added.

Opposing testimony came from Donnell Preskey, representing the North Dakota Sheriff's & Deputies Association, whose members she said believe the bill expands the current law for deadly force "to be used in almost any kind of incident that homeowner or person encounters," such as shooting someone committing criminal mischief.

"They believe that this goes beyond self-defense," Preskey said.

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, encouraged Preskey to ask the North Dakota sheriffs she represents to consult Texas sheriffs about the effects of that state's "stand your ground" law.

"The sheriffs love it down there," said Simons, who pointed to "a slanted balance towards the criminal" in current North Dakota law.

Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, also opposed the bill out of "fundamental, moral principles" related to intentional killing.

At least 25 states have "stand your ground" laws relating to self-defense with no duty to retreat, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Florida's law became a flash point of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012.

The House Judiciary Committee took no immediate action on HB1497.