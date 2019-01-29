That’s according to a recently completed market study ordered by city officials.

The study’s authors, who looked at market demand for ice and costs related to renovating or expanding existing facilities, came to the conclusion the city of Bemidji wouldn’t be able to financially sustain a fifth sheet of ice.

The new ice sheet and expansion at the BSA, set to be completed by fall, will bring the community’s amount of ice sheets to that five number. And the consultants said the Bemidji ice market could be oversaturated for the foreseeable future.

However, Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said the total number of ice sheets in the area needs to be put in context.

“Having a fifth sheet in the community, with the new one under construction at the BCA, doesn’t really eat into the ice market that much,” Mathews said. “Since the Sanford Center itself was not built as a recreational facility. It’s a more complicated sheet of ice.”

In addition to all the youth hockey teams in Bemidji, as well as the high school and college teams, and figure skating, too, demand for ice time is always an issue. And the community also has hosted regional hockey tournaments, and any additional ice sheets could further bolster tourism dollars in the winter months.

Work on the study began in May, when the council approved a contract with Minneapolis-based 292 Design Group to analyze overall ice feasibility in Bemidji. Containing multiple sections, the study examines the future of the Neilson Reise Arena, the role of the city in providing ice facilities, market logistics and cost estimates for potential improvements.

There are four ice facilities in Bemidji, owned by different entities and involving several stakeholders:

The largest is the 193,000 square-foot Sanford Center. Opened in 2010, the center includes a 4,373-seat arena with attached conference space and is the home of BSU men’s and women’s hockey programs. Owned by the city, the Sanford Center is managed by the Ames, Iowa-based VenuWorks.

The oldest arena, built in 1964, is the city-owned Neilson Reise. The structure is 47,500 square feet in total, with 28,500 square feet for an ice rink and 19,000 square feet dedicated to the Bemidji Curling Club. The rink is home to the Bemidji Figure Skating Club, as well.

Built in 1973, Nymore Arena is a 32,400 square-foot ice building owned by Bemidji Area Schools. The facility is used for Bemidji High School hockey practice and sometimes by Bemidji Youth Hockey.

The Bemidji Community Arena, built in several phases starting in 2000, has a footprint of 46,014 square feet. Owned by the Bemidji Community Arena Corp., the BCA is home to Bemidji High School boy’s and girl’s hockey teams and the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association.

In August, ground was broken on a second rink at the BCA, which is expected to be finished this fall.

The 292 Design Group also explored the options the City Council has when it comes to the future of Neilson Reise. Not only is the building several decades old, much of the mechanical and facility systems have exceeded their useful life. Additionally, the refrigerant used in the ice making process will be phased out in the next couple years.

As a result, the study found three options for the council to consider:

Renovating the Neilson Reise, including equipment improvements and upgrades to improve the user experience.

Constructing an expansion to the Sanford Center for a replacement rink on the rear portion of the building.

Neither renovating Neilson Reise nor expanding the Sanford Center for an additional rink, taking the city out of managing ice facilities entirely.

In the case of renovating Neilson Reise, construction would likely disrupt a significant portion of the hockey season. A full renovation, according to the study, would include removing the ice system and flooring, installing new utility systems, expanding the locker rooms, updating the lobby and adding a new ice plant.

Additionally, the study found the need for structural work, such as repairing the roof. In total, depending on the type of refrigeration equipment and upgrades, renovating Neilson Reise could cost between $1.9 million and $2.5 million.

If replacement was selected at the Sanford Center, a preliminary drawing in the study showed the expansion including locker rooms, lobby space and seating for 300 spectators along with the new sheet. When factoring in the need for new loading docks added to the center for an expansion, the project would cost an estimated $10.4 million.

The 292 Design Group concluded the best option to be the Sanford Center expansion. The option would allow the city to construct a replacement ice sheet with no interruptions to the ice schedule and it could expand the opportunity for the Sanford Center to hold events.

While the study does provide the area with new information, though, Mathews said there’s still a long process ahead, especially since the document hasn’t been brought formally before the council.

“We ordered the study to help the council and the community get a good understanding of the demand for ice that we’re hearing, as well as the market for ice sheets,” Mathews said. “We don’t want the community to jump to conclusions, since the council hasn’t met on it yet.”

The report in its entirety was scheduled to be the main agenda item for the Bemidji City Council at a work session Monday. However, because of weather impacting regional travel, one of the consultants was unable to attend.

“We’re not exactly sure when the next work session will be on this,” Mathews said. “We know for sure we want it to be a standalone work session and not attached to another agenda. Right now, we’re booked through February. So, we’re looking at March work session dates for this.”

For a period of time in 2017 and 2018, there was a proposal for another ice facility put forward by Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji Economic Development. The proposal from the two was to partner with the city on a $27 million wellness center with an attached sports complex that could be used to draw in tournaments and other sports tourism dollars. The latter would include both indoor courts and a two-sheet ice arena.

After a series of public meetings, the project was paused and eventually shelved by Sanford Health, with the idea of ice sheets taken off the table. A sticking point in the development was that the city wanted to complete the ice study, and that the use of a hospitality tax to help fund operations wasn’t compatible with state statutes.