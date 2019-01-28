Minnesota lawmaker had eye for ‘common sense’

Benson, 73, of Lanesboro passed away at Mayo Clinic’s Rochester Methodist Hospital campus.

He served in the Minnesota Senate from 1981 through 1994, the last six of those years as the Republican minority leader.

“He brought a lot of hometown, farm common sense to the Legislature,” said Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, who volunteered to work on Benson’s early Senate campaigns and later served with him in the Legislature for four years. “People loved to work with Duane because he was fun to be around.”

The Oakland Raiders drafted Benson in 1967. He was a National Football League linebacker for 10 years, playing for the Raiders, Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons.

“Duane’s claim to fame in the NFL was making the opening tackle in Super Bowl II for the Raiders,” Davids said. He also was the Raiders’ team captain in 1971.

Benson was elected to the Senate in 1980 and served 14 years. His prime legislative concerns included education, health care and agriculture. He was a member of the bipartisan “Gang of Seven” lawmakers who established MinnesotaCare, the state-subsidized health plan for the working poor, in 1992.