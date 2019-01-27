The landmark 1994 law expired in late December after multiple short-term extensions, a blow to lawmakers and activists who have sought a long-term reauthorization.

The government shutdown had also caused a delay in payments to VAWA-funded programs.

VAWA was enacted after Anita Hill's testimony against Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas over alleged sexual harassment and the 1992 "Year of the Woman," which brought a record number of women to the House and Senate. It lapsed less than three months after Christine Blasey Ford testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school and after another election brought a wave of new female lawmakers to Capitol Hill.

Thomas and Kavanaugh denied the women's allegations, and both now serve on the Supreme Court.

Democrats have vowed to fight for a long-term reauthorization of the law during this Congress. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., stated last week that he would work with Reps. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to finish the task.

Liberal advocacy groups withdrew support for Jackson Lee as the effort's leader because of a new lawsuit that claims she fired an aide who planned to sue a nonprofit Jackson Lee ran over an alleged sexual assault.

Jackson Lee has denied through her office that she retaliated against the woman.

This article was written by Elise Viebeck, a reporter for The Washington Post.