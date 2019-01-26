Letter lingers as Minn. lawmaker’s final public sentiment

When he wrote the letter that ended with that flourish, the Iron Range decisionmaker seemed resolute and even upbeat. He was in the Twin Cities “receiving excellent care,” he wrote in the opening paragraph, while in treatment for leukemia.

The letter was meant to be the extension of a long-running public conversation in the newspaper between Rukavina and Marshall Helmberger, owner and publisher of The Timberjay newspapers.

“At the time he had hoped he would undergo treatment and be fine — be back to his normal pugnacious self — and we’d go at it in the editorial pages as we had for years,” Helmberger said. “It turned out to be the last thing he wrote.”

Rukavina died suddenly Jan. 7. When The Timberjay published the Rukavina letter two days later, it was as if the words came from another plane.

From beyond, Rukavina seemed to be addressing the immigration issues that have led to feuding citizens and politicians and a federal government in shutdown until Friday’s temporary reprieve.

“It’s a great letter,” Helmberger said. “We were happy to have whatever role we played in publishing it.”

In the letter, Rukavina offers kindhearted snapshots of the different people appearing in his hospital room.

“Every day a nurse walks in who is a little different than me,” Rukavina wrote. “She or he might be Somali or Hmong or Japanese-American …”

A deep appreciation of the immigrant experience follows, and Rukavina closes the letter by veering into a cautionary tale of the Ku Klux Klan’s onetime influence on his hometown of Virginia.

“To this day I still remember some of the names that were told to me …” he wrote of the local KKK.

For Ida Rukavina, her father’s letter rang with themes she’s known all her life as one of two Rukavina children growing up among the Croatians, Italians and Finns on Virginia’s north side.

“It was the story he told us our whole lives,” Ida said. “The letter really is who he raised us to be. We grew up knowing our great grandparents were treated as ‘others.’”

Ida described the grief for her father’s loss as coming in waves.

“It’s going to be a real hole in our hearts and family,” Ida said. “But we’ve got a great support system. He was a public figure, and we’ve been blown away by the response.”

The Rukavina letter has spent the month having a moment in the spotlight. It’s been a hit on The Timberjay website, Helmberger said, reaching a hearty 25,000 page views. For context, a Northland reporter can feel as if they’ve hit a home run for an online story that trips 10,000 page views.

Ida’s boss, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, is among the people who have tweeted out links to the letter.

“Last public letter written by my Iron Range friend Croatian/Italian Tom Rukavina …” Klobuchar wrote on Twitter. “Please read and share: Hate helps no one, love solves everything.”

In its tweeted link to the letter, Fairview Health, which cared for Rukavina up until his death, wrote, “His (bone marrow) transplant doctor was from Brazil, his oncologist from India, his nurses from Somalia and Laos. An inspiring perspective on the value of diversity as seen from the hospital bed of the late Minnesota Rep. Tom Rukavina.”

Even the town of Cook used its Twitter account, @SmallTownMN, to link to the letter.

Asked to summarize the meaning of the letter, Ida sounded like her father.

“People want to move here today for the same reasons my Italian great grandparents did — for a better life,” she said. “The stable, working-class life that we all want.”

It was The Timberjay and its coverage of immigration issues that triggered the Rukavina response. Helmberger said he and his wife, editor Jodi Summit, have grown “concerned about increasing xenophobia.” To combat it, they make a point to report and publish items about the importance of immigrants. More recently, Summit featured a group of Somali residents who enjoy visiting Tower, Minn., and Helmberger penned an editorial denouncing xenophobia — a basic fear of foreigners.

Growing up, Rukavina was surrounded by first- and second-generation immigrants. They carried with them their native accents, just like the people who were checking his vital signs and cleaning his hospital room at the time he wrote his final letter.

“We agreed on 95 percent of the issues, but there were a couple things we didn’t see eye-to-eye,” Helmberger said. “That’s the way Tommy was. Even if he agreed with you, he’d fight with you.”

Helmberger said the final line of the Rukavina letter is what resonates most of all. The Timberjay used the words as the headline atop the letter: “Hate helps no one, loves solves everything,” it read.

It’s something John Lennon might have said.

But it was classic Rukavina. Fighting to be heard, even after life.