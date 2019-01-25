The DFL governor told reporters that he felt local school officials tend to make the right decisions in opting to call off classes due to extreme weather, but he was weighing whether the state should step in.

“I really trust local officials and superintendents and folks to make these decisions," Walz said. "We’ll certainly see when it’s the proper role. We always make these decisions based on the safety of our children, the safety of people on the roads but also understanding what are the implications of when you do that ... We'll explore it."

Forecasts show high temperatures in the double digits below zero across the state next Tuesday and wind chill advisories are likely.

Walz said his 18-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son had also lobbied their father to call off classes next week.