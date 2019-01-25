President Donald Trump makes an announcement on border security and immigration, at the White House in Washington, Jan. 19, 2019. Trump cast the proposal, which offered extended deportation protections for undocumented immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion for a border barrier, as a compromise as he sought to shift pressure to Democrats to end the government shutdown. (Tom Brenner/Copyright 2019 The New York Times)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal with congressional leaders to temporarily reopen the government while talks continue on his demand for border wall money, a move expected to bring an end to the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The pact, announced by Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, would reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks while leaving the issue of $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall to further talks.

The outcome was a win for Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who had insisted on no negotiations until the government was reopened.

Trump said that a congressional conference committee would spent the next three weeks working in a bipartisan fashion to come up with a border security package. He made it clear that he expects wall funding to be a prominent part of that.

"No border security plan can never work without a physical barrier. It just doesn't happen," Trump said in his remarks.

Trump said he was asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to put legislation on the floor immediately to implement the deal.

If approved by Congress, the deal would allow federal employees to return to work. But it sets up another fight in coming weeks over the same issues at the heart of the impasse.

Trump said that if a "fair deal" does not emerge by Feb. 15, there could be another government shutdown or he could declare a national emergency, a tactic that could allow him to direct the military to build the wall without congressional consent. Such an action would likely face an immediate legal challenge.

In his remarks, Trump called federal workers "incredible patriots." As the shutdown stretched into its 35th day Friday, about 800,000 government workers missed a second paycheck.

Trump's announcement came as major delays at airports around the country produced a heightened sense of urgency.

The impetus to reach a solution had clearly increased among lawmakers of both parties in recent days, as the mushrooming effects of the shutdown have become more apparent.

That included reports Friday of significant delays at key airports in the northeast because of absences of unpaid air traffic controllers that could multiply across the country at other airports. Federal officials temporarily restricted flights into and out of New York's LaGuardia Airport, while travelers were grounded for extended periods in other cities, including Newark and Philadelphia.

The shutdown was also creating a strain on the Internal Revenue Service. At least 14,000 unpaid workers in the IRS division that includes tax processing and call centers did not show up for work this week despite orders to do so, according to two House aides.

Before Trump's announcement, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Friday that the airport delays in particular "ratchets up pressure tremendously" to reopen government, saying the developments could prove "very damaging to the American economy."

Talks between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., began Thursday following the chamber's failure to pass either of two competing bills to end the impasse.

Pelosi said earlier Friday that House Democrats were holding off on plans to unveil a border-security proposal expected to match or exceed the $5.7 billion Trump has demanded for a southern border wall - but one that focuses on other initiatives and does not direct funding for the wall Trump is seeking.

Pelosi said, "We want to see what's happening on the Senate side."

She later went on Twitter, writing that the "#TrumpShutdown has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point. Now it's pushing our airspace to the breaking point too."

".@realDonaldTrump, stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation. Re-open government now!" Pelosi added.

A Washington Post-ABC poll released shortly before Trump spoke suggested the protracted shutdown was taking a toll on his popularity.

The poll found that public disapproval of the president had swollen five points to 58 percent over three months, as a majority of Americans continued to hold him and congressional Republicans most responsible for the shutdown.

Some lawmakers expressed frustration at the notion of a short-term solution even before Trump spoke.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he would prefer to see a broader deal that includes "a permanent plan" on how to deal with young undocumented immigrants known as "dreamers" and some other immigration issues.

"Why don't we do it one time and get it behind us?" Scott asked.

This article was written by John Wagner, Mike Debonis and Erica Werner, reporters for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Lori Aratani, Josh Dawsey, Seung Min Kim, Sean Sullivan and Elise Viebeck contributed to this story.