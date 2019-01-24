One psychologist has been tasked with traversing the state to offer free mental health services for farmers, and his phone has been ringing off the hook for months. Minnesota farmers withstood the fifth year in a row of low commodity prices, tariff fights, low yields and inclement weather and most recently, a government shutdown that entered its 34th day on Thursday.

Lawmakers on the House Agriculture, Food Finance and Policy Committee brought three bills Thursday that would provide additional funding to give counselor Ted Matthews, 71, some additional staff and boost funds to other state programs that support producers.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed similar proposals last year because they were rolled into an omnibus spending bill.

Advocates and committee members emphasized the need to avoid a similar outcome and to pass the proposals quickly.

“The crisis is now,” Rep. Debra Kiel, R-Crookston, said. Kiel brought two of the bills that would authorize $150,000 in extra funding for the mental health program in the budget that runs through June 30 and nearly triple the current funding levels for each of the next two years.

Spokespeople from farming groups and mental health practitioners said the state has a critical need for additional free counseling services for producers, their families and others who live in rural Minnesota.

“Mr. Matthews is not enough for the whole state," Bruce Miller, Minnesota Farmers Union Membership and Outreach director, said. "I’m not sure 10 Mr. Matthews is enough for the whole state."

Rep. Jeanne Poppe, DFL-Austin, chairs the committee and said while the bills didn't come up for a vote Thursday, she expected they would gain traction among members.

“This is a nonpartisan issue,” Poppe said. “I think it’s something we want to make sure we’re moving forward.”

Other support services offered through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture also reported high call volumes. Crisis counselors at the Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline fielded 101 calls between July 2017 and June 2018, according to the Department of Agriculture. Sixteen people reached out to crisis counselors between July 2018 and November.

And one woman, Theresia Gillie, told the committee she'd taken it upon herself to share the story of her husband's suicide and the impact it's had on her family to deter other farmers or farm family members from taking their lives.

“I feel it is my responsibility to make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” she said. "I tell people this is what happens. You cut your wife's legs out from under her."

Matthews said he hoped to mentor others who could eventually take his place once he retired. But for now, he plans to stay in his role for at least two more years. He encouraged those who are worried about a friend or loved one who could be experiencing a mental health crisis to talk to them about it.

“Being a little-embarrassed beats the heck out of not saying something,” Matthews said.

Resources for farmers

Mental health and stress management support

Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline - (833) 600-2670 x 1

The helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7. Trained staff and volunteers in Minnesota can help manage stress, anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts.

Mental Health and Family Services Line - 1-800-FARM-AID

Farm Aid works with farm advocates, counselors and hotline operators that can help provide support.

Ted Matthews, rural mental health counselor - 320-266-2390

Ted Matthews works with farmers across the entire state. There is no cost to accessing support from Matthews.

Mental Health Minnesota - text "MN" to 741741

You can text the service to reach mental health crisis responders.

Financial counseling

Free financial counseling from the University of Minnesota Extension

If you or a farmer you know is experiencing financial stress, contact the Farm Information Line at 1-800-232-9077 to set up a financial counseling session.

Minnesota Farm Advocates - "Farmers Helping Farmers" - 1-800-967-2474

Farm Advocates provide one-to-one assistance for Minnesota farmers who face crisis caused by either a natural disaster or financial problems.