City Council prefers the public decide mayoral term

The Bemidji Charter Commission put a recommendation before the City Council on Tuesday to consider a proposal to increase the term from two to four years. In addition to the increase, the commission recommended the four-year term coincide with the four-year presidential cycle. The next presidential election is in 2020.

According to City Attorney Alan Felix, the commission voted unanimously on the recommendation at its last meeting, with the consensus that there is greater turnout during the presidential cycle, allowing more voters to have a say in the mayoral election. Additionally, four-year terms would bring Bemidji more in line with similar-sized cities.

The Charter Commission is comprised of Bemidji residents and takes action on matters related to the City Charter. The charter is the legal document establishing and maintaining the governing system for the city. When the commission makes a recommendation for a charter amendment via an ordinance, it must pass by a unanimous council vote.

Before the first reading on the proposed amendment Tuesday, though, council members raised concerns with both the concept and the way it should be decided.

Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson, for example, opposed the idea and said increasing the term to four years would limit the public's ability to change majorities on the council.

Ward 3 Council member Ron Johnson, meanwhile, voiced reservations about having the council make the decision and would rather have it put to the public in a ballot measure.

Because the City Council didn't have a consensus on the amendment, Felix said the recommendation will go back to the Charter Commission for review. The commission then has the option to submit the proposal to voters during a general or special election.

While the Bemidji mayoral term is two years, seats on the City Council are for four years.

Gemmel Avenue discussion

The council also reconsidered a decision Tuesday from its previous January meeting, allowing more time to review and consider a road project on Gemmel Avenue. The reconsideration of the topic was brought forward by council members Emelie Rivera, Ward 4, and Jim Thompson, At-Large.

At its Jan. 7 meeting, the council voted to approve the 2019 Street Renewal Program, which included the Gemmel Avenue project. The Street Renewal Program is the city's annual effort to reconstruct several roads in a particular area of Bemidji, with utility and sidewalk work often included.

One of the roads selected is a section of Gemmel Avenue, from Paul Bunyan Drive to the end of the street at a cul-de-sac. Along with reconstruction, the proposed work on that section of Gemmel Avenue includes narrowing the street from 35-feet to 30-feet wide for consistency with other roadways. Additionally, the project would maintain a single 5-foot wide sidewalk on the north side of the road.

Although the council approved the overall Street Renewal Program on Jan. 7, they decided to reconsider the Gemmel Avenue project.

Thompson said Tuesday he has been approached by several residents who were concerned about the changing of the street's width. When a period for public comment was opened, this issue was also brought up by Adam Steele, a Bemidji resident of Gemmel Avenue.

Following a discussion, a motion was made to keep the road width at 35 feet. In a 4-3 vote, the motion failed, with Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht, Ward 2 Council member Mike Beard, Erickson and Johnson voting against. Voting in favor of the motion was Ward 1 Council member Michael Meehlhause, Rivera and Thompson.

The Gemmel Avenue project will now go on as planned as part of the Street Renewal Program. Other roads included in 2019 are Eighth Street, Dewey Avenue, Pershing Avenue, Third Street and McKinley Avenue. The estimated cost of the street projects is just more than $1.9 million.