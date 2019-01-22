“First thing we do is we address the staffing concerns, the safety issues,” said Considine, who chairs the corrections subcommittee. “That extends to the residents of the facilities as well.”

Corrections officer Joseph Gomm was bludgeoned to death by an inmate at the Stillwater prison in July. Two months later, Oak Park Heights corrections officer Joe Parise died of a medical emergency after responding to an attack on a fellow officer.

The assaults are part of a spike in violence in the state prison system. From June 2017 to June 2018, assaults against officers more than doubled at the Stillwater prison and increased 74 percent at Oak Park Heights.

Lawmakers will hear from new Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, the Stillwater prison warden and an advocate for inmates, among others.