In a morning tweet, Trump accused Democrats of playing "political games," exclaimed "No cave!" and argued that construction of a wall along the Mexican border would lead to substantially lower crime rates and fewer drugs coming into the United States.

"Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security," Trump wrote.

In response, Pelosi accused Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of "holding Americans hostage" by not acting on bills the House is passing that would reopen shuttered government departments - but do not meet Trump's demands for border-wall funding.

The dueling messages come as the House and Senate are taking divergent paths on legislation aimed at reopening government as hundreds of thousands of federal workers face a second missed paycheck at the end of the week.

The Republican-led Senate plans to take up a proposal announced by Trump on Saturday to trade temporary protections for young undocumented immigrants and others for the $5.7 billion that the president is seeking for his border wall.

The Senate legislation would reopen the government through Sept. 30 while funding a variety of other immigration security measures and spending $12.7 billion on hurricane and wildfire disaster relief. But Democrats have rejected the plan, so it appears unlikely to garner the 60 votes necessary to advance.

The Democratic-led House, meanwhile, plans to pass spending bills that would reopen portions of the government that have nothing to do with the wall.

The legislation will include some security priorities supported by both parties, including a total of about $1 billion for immigration judges and ports of entry along the border. But the House legislation is dead on arrival in the Senate, where McConnell has made clear he will not advance any spending bills Trump won't sign.

In a tweet later Tuesday morning, Trump claimed a united front with McConnell and other Republicans.

"Never seen @senatemajldr and Republicans so united on an issue as they are on the Humanitarian Crisis & Security on our Southern Border," he wrote.

---

This article was written by John Wagner, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein contributed to this report.