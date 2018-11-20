Council discusses funding for rail corridor redevelopment

City Manager Nate Mathews told the council that the St. Paul Port Authority, which has been contracted to explore the logistics of redeveloping the area, is ready to move on to the next phases.

“We’re at the stage right now where we need to start making decisions on how we should proceed ahead with this project,” Mathews said.

The corridor extends from Park Avenue Northwest to land near the Mississippi River, and is bordered by existing rail lines. The property, previously used as an industrial site, was purchased in 2003 by the city to do utility work. Officials and some developers have expressed interest in a mixed use of commercial and residential projects for the area.

According to Mathews, the next phases include a cultural resources review of the land, with archeological and Native American input, as well as environmental and geotechnical reviews, legal analysis and ongoing project management. The total for this work, Mathews said, comes to $320,070.

However, Mathews said the city could be eligible for grants of up to $118,280, bringing the total to $201,790.

“I think there’s a lot of support in the community for moving, there’s been a lot of interest to redevelop this,” Mayor Rita Albrecht said. “I believe there’s interest from Greater Bemidji to partner with the city on this. This seems to be an opportunity for us, with some state assistance, to actually get this location cleaned up and do some redevelopment.”

Ward 1 Council member Michael Meehlhause suggested utilizing the city’s revolving loan fund, which is for supporting economic development, to assist in the costs.

“This is economic development in an area we have already highlighted as one we want to develop,” Meehlhause said.

Another potential funding source is the construction reserve fund. The reserve has roughly $2.5 million, Finance Director Ron Eischens said.

Ward 4 and Ward 5 council members Richard Lehmann and Nancy Erickson were apprehensive about moving forward, though, because of other infrastructure-related needs in the city.

“You have wells out at the airport, and you have infrastructure issues that need to be dealt with,” Lehmann said. “I think those become a little more critical from a community perspective than this does from my eyes.”

Lehmann was referencing a recently approved city project to install a new water well north of the Bemidji Regional Airport at an estimated cost of $637,000, with an additional $1.5 million cost for connecting it to the distribution system. In addition to the additional well, city officials have also been notified in the past year that the wastewater treatment plant is at capacity and a new manganese treatment facility may be needed based on guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Eischens said Monday the intention for the wells project is to use utility reserve funds, while the manganese treatment project, estimated at $8 million, would likely need to be bonded.

“The discussion we had on manganese treatment, that’s an $8 million project. That $8 million will have to be bonded,” Erickson said. “The $2 million that sits in the construction can be used for anything, we could lower that $8 million bond payment by $2 million.”

“The construction we’re talking about are better spent elsewhere, like the project we’ll have out at the airport, which is critical to even supplying this area in the future,” Lehmann said. “If we can build it, but can’t supply the water to it, then it’s not really worth doing that kind of work.”

Albrecht brought up the estimated $400,000 taxable property potential the rail corridor redevelopment brings.

“That’s kind of the prize I’m trying to keep my eye on,” Albrecht said. “Can we build out that rail corridor and increase our tax base. We talk about expanding our tax base, and we like to talk about annexation as one way, and I like to talk about infield development. Our goal is to not lose the investment we’ve already made and our goal is to expand our tax base. My sense is we can do both. We can expand our tax base and provide infrastructure and water.”

“Even if we start going through the next couple of phases, and get the land prepared, we don’t know if they (developers) will come forward seeking tax increment financing, or anything like that,” Lehmann said. “So, if we’re looking at the tax base changes, that may not occur for a number of years. I think we should take care of what’s a concern right now.”

“I think this is only the beginning, with this $320,070,” Erickson said. “Now, you have to run infrastructure in there to develop this, I don’t see where those dollars will come from. We’ve already spent all of the flexible dollars we had in the liquor store fund, because we committed $425,000 in lowering the levy and we’ve committed $323,000 in bond payments to the new liquor store.”

Because Ward 2 and Ward 3 Council members Roger Hellquist and Ron Johnson were absent, and to provide more time to review the subject, the topic was tabled.