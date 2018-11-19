Planning board, Ruttger's at odds over upgrades

At its monthly meeting Wednesday, Nov. 14, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board made the decision to explore options with legal counsel on handling compliance issues with Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge on Lake Bemidji.

Planning Director Casey Mai said in the past year, since ownership of the resort changed, the new management has failed to upgrade several septic systems on the property.

Mai informed the board about Mark and Karrie Nelson initially considering the purchase of the resort in November of last year. At that time, Mai said a stipulation agreement was entered into, stating that the new owners would have to bring all of the septic systems into compliance within a year's time, or at least make a substantial effort. This compliance process is standard, Mai said, when there's a change in property ownership.

According to planning staff reports, the owners haven't taken action to come into compliance. In August, the agreement was reviewed and staff noticed that there was no submission of a design to upgrade their system. Upon reaching out to them, the Nelsons said they were working with a firm to create designs, Mai said.

However, another issue arose when construction work also started at the resort.

"We've clearly stated that they cannot do any expansion without going through the proper process, because it's a legal non-conforming use," Mai said. "They are a resort, which is a commercial use, in a residential district. They started altering the roof, we know they gutted their entire lodge. They did all of this without a permit, and without any compliance. They can continue to operate, but when they want to expand or redevelop, they're required to come into compliance."

Mai told the Pioneer that on Oct. 2, the planning department issued a stop work order to the resort.

"The work continued, and as a result, we asked them to submit an after-the-fact-variance for that work, which they did," Mai said. "The variance is still important because it is providing safety to the people of the resort and preserving the longevity of the building."

That variance was approved at the Wednesday, Nov. 14, meeting. However, no Ruttger's representatives were present. When contacted by the Pioneer on Friday, Karrie Nelson said they didn't want to comment at this time because they weren't at the meeting.

Along with non-compliance issues with the septic systems, there's also the issue of underground cesspools. According to Mai, one of the septic systems serving half of the main lodge, Cedar Lodge, five cabins and an indoor pool is out of compliance.

Another system out of compliance, Mai said, was one used for the resort's laundry section. Originally designed for a flow of 270 gallons per day, Mai said the laundry system now is averaging 1,270 gallons per day.

Thirteen cabins, meanwhile, have cesspool systems. For compliance, Mai said the cesspools have to be capped, pumped out, cleaned, and replaced with new septic systems.

During a public hearing at the meeting of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission in late October, Mark Nelson said the only part of the resort open year-round are the pool and fitness building, eight hotel rooms and six cabins. Mark Nelson stated the septic systems issue in the past season was addressed by reducing the number of available bedrooms from 35 to 18, as well as weekly septic pumping. According to Mark Nelson, the decision to begin construction without going through a variance process was a communications error.