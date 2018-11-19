While the project still has to obtain a number of permits before construction on the proposed 340-mile long pipeline across Northern Minnesota can begin, the five-member PUC unanimously approved the final compliance filings it requested after issuing the certificate of need earlier this summer.

In late June, the PUC requested Enbridge make additional compliance filings on the parental guarantee for environmental damages, landowner choice program, decommissioning trust fund, neutral footprint program, and general liability and environmental impairment liability insurance.

On Monday morning, the PUC made quick work approving those compliance filings during its meeting, which was a continuation of a Sept. 11 meeting cut short after interruptions by pipeline opponents.

While Monday’s meeting at the state Senate Office Building was not shut down, opponents stood up when the commissioners voted unanimously to reject an effort to reconsider the pipeline construction.

Four people in the audience stood and chanted, “Line 3 is an immediate climate disaster, so we will stop Line 3,” before leaving the room.

Outside the hearing room, opponents rallied and promised to their fight against the pipeline in the courts and in the Statehouse.

“The fight’s not over, it’s just changing venues,” Andy Pearson, an organizer with MN350, a self-described climate justice group, told protesters gathered outside the hearing room. “We’re done with the Public Utilities Commission.”

They took their appeals to Governor-elect Tim Walz’s office Monday and urged his transition staff members to get involved.

“We’re still here, we want to be included in the dialogue,” Nancy Beaulieu, an indigenous woman and organizer from Bemidji, told transition officers. “We want our treaties to be respected.”

Pearson and Beaulieu were among more than a dozen people who tooks turns sharing their concerns about the pipeline project huddled in the lobby of the transition office.

Randolph Briley, a transition office staffer, told the protesters their advice would be welcome and the door would be open to them.

“We are here, we’re available to meet in the future if you want to set up meetings with us,” Briley said. “We’re here for that. That’s what we do.”

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers and groups supporting the pipeline project expressed support for the commission's decision.

“I applaud the PUC's decision to allow the project to move forward, and it's my hope we can work with the Walz administration to keep the Line 3 replacement on track,” Minnesota House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement.

Once completed, the pipeline will carry 760,000 barrels of oil per day across northern Minnesota on its route from Alberta to the Enbridge terminal in Superior. Enbridge began working three years ago to get the project approved.

Though the company maintains the new pipeline is needed to replace the existing and aging Line 3, opponents argue the line contributes to climate change, violates indigenous rights and is ultimately unnecessary.

Forum News Service reporter Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.