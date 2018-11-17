"This is very sad to see, but we're all going to work together," Trump said after a walking tour of a burned-out RV park and housing tract in Paradise. As he spoke, thick smoky haze hung in the air, and stone and brick chimneys - all that remained of some homes - were visible behind him.

He also criticized forest-management decisions he suggested are at least partly to blame, even though the fires are believed to be more closely related to a record drought, high winds and a changing climate. But unlike earlier comments in which he threatened to withhold federal funding if changes weren't made, Trump provided a reassuring note. "You've got the federal government," at the ready, he promised.

Referring to the staggering loss of life - more than 70 fatalities have been recorded and that number is expected to rise - Trump sounded shaken.

"As far as the lives are concerned, nobody knows quite yet. We're up to a certain number, but we have got a lot of people that aren't accounted for yet," Trump said.

"Right now we want to take care of the people who are so badly hurt," Trump said. "We won't know that for a while," he said of the full death toll. "There are areas you can't even get to them yet."

California Gov. Jerry Brown, a Democrat, walked with Trump, and told reporters that the state's requests are being answered.

"It's just the big, massive cleanup after a terrible tragedy," said Brown, who has been a frequent Trump critic.

"The federal government can provide some help, and a lot of money and some expertise," Brown said. "We'll all pull through it together."

The Camp Fire covers an area the size of the state of Rhode Island north of Sacramento. Firefighters said Saturday that it is slightly more than 50 percent contained.

Trump said other countries, including Sweden, do a better job "cleaning the floor" of the forest, to reduce forest fires. He said he hopes the Camp Fire will be the last one of such size and devastation because of changes to forest management practices.

"I don't think we'll have this again to this extent," Trump said. "Hopefully this is going to be the last of these because this was a really, really bad one."

Trump's one-day visit to California thrust him into a role of uniter and consoler that he has never occupied comfortably. The president seemed moved by the scale of the loss around him and was solicitous of Brown and Democratic Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, but said more about the firefighters and other rescuers deployed to the fire than about the victims.

Before he left Washington, Trump had said, without being asked by reporters, that fire management was on the agenda for the hastily-arranged trip.

"We will be talking about forest management. I've been saying that for a long time. It should have been a lot different situation," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

"But the one thing is that everybody now knows that this is what we have to be doing, and there's no question about it. It should have been done many years ago."

He did not say exactly what he thinks California officials have done wrong.

"I think everybody's on the right side. It's a big issue, it's a big issue, a very expensive issue, but very, very inexpensive when you compare it to even one of these horrible fires. And we'll save a lot of lives," Trump said.

Trump drew wide criticism for a tweet last week blaming the wildfires on "gross mismanagement" of California timberlands and threatening to hold back federal funding from the Democratic-led state.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump wrote. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"

The criticism included a statement by Brian Rice, president of California Professional Firefighters, who called Trump's words "ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines."

Trump's response to natural disasters has varied, and sometimes appeared to depend on the partisan makeup of the state or region affected.

He later changed course and has tweeted his support for the firefighters and victims of the blazes.

"Thank you to the great Firefighters, First Responders and @FEMA for the incredible job they are doing w/ the California Wildfires. Our Nation appreciates your heroism, courage & genius. God Bless you all!" he said in a Wednesday tweet.

No wildfire in California history has done more damage than the Camp Fire, which has destroyed nearly 7,000 structures since it started on Nov. 8. The fire burned down the forest town of Paradise, Trump's first stop after landing at a military base north of Sacramento.

The Woolsey Fire started northwest of Los Angeles the same day and has been moving toward the Pacific Coast. It has killed at least two people and destroyed 483 structures. Among the areas being threatened by the fire is Thousand Oaks, which is still grieving after 12 people were killed in the Nov. 7 mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill.

Trump did not respond to a question Saturday about whether he would meet with shooting victims.

"Many more people are missing than anyone thought possible," Trump said Saturday.

The list of people unaccounted for in the Camp Fire exceeded 1,000 on Friday, Nov. 16, after authorities released more than 600 names in an effort to identify those who had been found by friends and relatives.

The president has traveled to California - a state he lost by a wide margin in the 2016 election - only one other time since taking office. He visited the state in March, when he surveyed prototypes of his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, addressed military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and attended a fundraiser to benefit the Republican National Committee.

"We're happy he's here because we need the funding," said Allison Bazan, a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom and criminal justice student, who fled Paradise.

"We'd like our town to be rebuilt. People need to put political point of view aside right now if they want their town rebuilt. We need to look at this from a financial standpoint more so than personal opinion."

She and her husband, Eddie Bazan, 28, a correctional deputy with the Butte County Sheriff's Department, lost the Paradise home they had moved into three months ago. They have two daughters, ages 4 and 18 months. They are all staying at Allison's parents' home in Chico.

"We want him to see firsthand the real damage and the losses we've had," Eddie Bazan said as they walked toward the FEMA disaster emergency center in Chico.

They have a mixed opinion on Trump, generally but we're glad he was in town.

"I appreciate that he took the time to come here," Allison said. "I appreciate that he took the time to thank our first responders, our law enforcement, everybody who's been battling this for weeks now. It's been a long road for all of us and we have a long ways to go still."

This article was written by Anne Gearan and Jenna Portnoy, reporters for The Washington Post.