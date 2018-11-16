“This year’s tree is absolutely gorgeous — tall, full, and almost perfectly shaped,” Jean Mouelle, the DNR forester who selected it, said in a statement. “It’s an impressive example of a balsam fir.”

An official Christmas tree to display at the residence is chosen each year by DNR officials from one the state’s 59 forests. Nemadji is on the state’s eastern border with Wisconsin, just south of Duluth.

The tree is always harvested the Friday before Thanksgiving Day, but the search begins much earlier with foresters looking for one with a perfect shape.

They also need a tree at a spot where it won’t be damaged when dropped, and where foresters can easily remove it from the forest and get it onto a trailer.

Workers will erect the tree at the Governor’s Residence at 9 a.m. Monday. It will be lit the following Monday.

According to the DNR, half a million Christmas trees are harvested at private tree farms across the state each holiday season. It contributes approximately $30 million to the state’s economy. For each tree taken, one to three are planted.