Emmer to lead U.S.House GOP campaign committee

The third-term Minnesota congressman was appointed chairman of the NRCC by his GOP colleagues on Wednesday, Nov. 14, after running unopposed for the position. The NRCC is the campaign arm of the House GOP; it raises money for incumbents and challengers and develops campaign strategy.

“It’s going to be a different world here in Washington for … Republicans in the House for the next couple of years,” said Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District. “So I’m going to work my district as hard or harder than I’ve worked it the last two cycles … and I’m going to expand it and try to help my colleagues do the same thing so we can win back the majority in two years.”

Emmer, whose district spans from St. Cloud to areas north and west of the Twin Cities metro, easily won re-election last week. He previously served as deputy chair of the NRCC, and will succeed U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio as chairman.

Stivers congratulated Emmer in a statement Wednesday: “Tom served us ably this cycle as a Deputy Chair and leading our record-breaking March Dinner. He’s the right man to lead this committee and take us back to the majority in 2020.”

Winning back the majority won’t be easy. Democrats have gained 34 seats in the House, a total that could come close to 40 once nationwide vote counting is complete.

Emmer said the task is not insurmountable, but added that Republicans will have to unite behind a common message to win back suburban voters.

“Republicans … and our candidates need to do a much better job of communicating with people on the street where they live, of reaching them on the issues that are most important to them,” Emmer said. “We have got to make sure that our message is unified and is clear on main street in the suburban U.S.”

As NRCC chairman, Emmer said he will look to recruit candidates who are respected in their communities instead of taking advice from Washington consultants.

In Minnesota, Emmer said, Republicans will be watching the suburban 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts, as well as the 7th District of western Minnesota.

Democrats ousted Republicans in the 2nd and 3rd Districts last week. U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, a Democrat, won a tight race in the 7th District.