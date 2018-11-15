Last month, Dayton, 71, underwent two surgeries at the Rochester hospital that involved fusing vertebrae in his lower back.

At the time, his office issued a statement calling both surgeries “successful.” The statement said, “The Governor is conscious and resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic, where he will remain for the next few days.”

On Thursday, Dayton issued the following statement via email:

“Last month, I had two surgeries at Mayo Clinic in Rochester to resolve continuing issues with my spine, which were affecting my leg strength and my balance. I had expected to return to St. Paul a few days later.

“Unfortunately, I experienced post-surgical complications, which caused damage to my lungs. At my doctors’ recommendation, I have remained at Mayo for therapy to rehabilitate my lungs.