St. Paul approves eventual increase to $15 minimum wage

The St. Paul City Council approved the proposed wage schedule on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 14, in front of a capacity audience of more than 200 spectators — many of them from organized labor — that spilled outside the council chambers. The vote was unanimous — 7-0 — despite acknowledgments from several members that much work lies ahead in fine-tuning and enforcing the wage requirements, which do not allow restaurant tips to be counted as base pay.

With important exceptions, the ordinance hammered out by Council Member Chris Tolbert and the mayor’s office calls for gradual wage increases for the city’s lowest-paid workers over the next 3 1/2 to 8 1/2 years, with variation depending upon business size. Contract workers are exempt.

Carter, who had promised to seek a $15 minimum wage during his inaugural mayoral campaign last year, met with supporters in a conference room after the vote to sign the ordinance into law. The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 for nearly a decade, fueling criticism from workers and labor advocates while compounding the negative impact of rising housing costs in major cities. Under pressure from their constituents, city leaders from coast to coast have taken up the minimum wage issue themselves.

Despite the rallying cry “$15 now!,” however, Wednesday’s council vote may not lead to immediate changes for the 56,000 low-income workers who may be affected down the line. After a transition year, the first wage increases are expected to take effect in St. Paul in July 2020, with annual pay hikes from there on.

In St. Paul, businesses with more than 10,000 employees, as well as St. Paul’s city government, will be expected to pay their workers at least $15 per hour by July 2022. Large businesses employing more than 100 workers must do the same by July 2023, small businesses by July 2025, and “micro” businesses of five or fewer employees by July 2027.

The rules adopted Wednesday list exemptions, temporary exemptions or partial exemptions for contract workers, workers in certified programs for the disabled, youth trainees, young people enrolled in city-approved enrichment programs and the St. Paul Saints professional ball team. Tipped employees, however, are not exempt.

Within the restaurant industry in particular, the wage ordinance has drawn criticism that it could lead to counter service in restaurants, more automation, tighter staffing or even small-business closures — all of which could be an unintended boon for larger businesses.

Tony Chesak, executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, which represents bars and liquor stores, said in a written statement that many workers had supported “a smart phase-in with tip recognition. It is unfortunate that our business community and, importantly, staff who work in the industry, were not listened to nor were their requests considered.”

Addressing the restaurant community before the vote, Council Member Rebecca Noecker spoke at length about why proposals to allow tips to be counted toward wages failed to sway the council.

“What you were advocating for is not in the final version of this ordinance,” said Noecker, noting that compromise proposals would have created a mishmash of rules and an unfair playing field. “That does not mean that you were not heard. … I think we need to base our decisions to whatever extent we can on actual experience. And the actual experience of most cities that have raised their wages significantly is not a negative one.”

St. Paul’s ordinance differentiates between corporate chains — such as a McDonald’s operated by the Chicago-based corporation — and a locally controlled franchise. A McDonald’s under local ownership, for instance, would be treated like a small business under the wage schedule, depending upon how many workers it employs.

For Valentina McKenzie, an organizer with CTUL, a labor advocacy group that helped galvanize fast food workers around the minimum wage issue, the slower franchise rollout is the weakest aspect of the new rules. “We’ll be bringing it back for discussion,” said McKenzie, who noted that nationally, “fast-food workers led this fight.”

Ben Field, 19, said he shares a house in Minneapolis with six roommates, but the $10.50 he earns per hour at a Taco Bell in St. Paul barely covers his $400 in rent. He welcomed the wage increase.

“It’s going to be great for me,” said Field, who grew up in St. Paul. “I’m actually going to be able to plan financially rather than living paycheck to paycheck. A lot of people I work with support a family on $10 an hour. Compared to what I go through, that’s infinitely harder.”

According to national reports, at least 10 large cities, seven states and many smaller communities are transitioning to minimum wages between $12 and $15 an hour over the course of several years. San Francisco became the first major city to reach a minimum wage of $15 in July, and Seattle is not far behind. In Minneapolis, the minimum wage will reach $15 for large businesses in July 2022.