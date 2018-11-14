Search
    Only openly gay Minnesota House member proposes ban on conversion therapy

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:01 p.m.
    State Rep.-elect Hunter Cantrell, D-Savage

    BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A newly elected member of the Minnesota House has announced that he is going to work on the ban of conversion therapy for gay people.

    State Rep.-elect Hunter Cantrell said it would make Minnesota the 15th state to institute the ban.

    Cantrell, who will represent the Twin Cities suburbs of Savage and Burnsville, said he will be the only openly gay person in the House starting in January.

    He said that “despite being denounced by every mainstream medical and mental health association, dozens of licensed medical providers in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota still practice conversion therapy.

    “People who practice conversion therapy still think that being LGBTQ is a mental illness that should be cured. Unfortunately, there is no way to know how many young LGBTQ people have been the victim of this psychological abuse, which can lead to depression, substance abuse, and suicide,” Cantrell said.

