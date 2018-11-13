JPB's 2019 budget reviewed by City Council

The budget was the lone agenda topic taken under consideration Tuesday by the Bemidji City Council. During the meeting, Planning Director Casey Mai described what led to the budgeting of $317,237 in expenses and $308,227 in income for 2019.

"This past year, the city did a new wage study, and a lot of the wages jumped up quite a bit," Mai told the Pioneer after the meeting. "Another one is the number of permits being reduced. I went on the low end in budgeting those permits, it may end up being more, but I wanted to be on the safe side."

In comparison, city documents shared Tuesday showed the approved 2018 budget with $314,900 in expenses and $314,952 in income for a net income of $52. Moving forward, Mai said Tuesday that the 2020 preliminary budget projections show expenses at $326,274 and an income of $308,227 for a net loss of $18,047.

"As part of our agreement with Northern Township, as that gets renewed, both parties will have to come together and decide what their contributions ultimately should be," Mai said.

The JPB is the regulatory body for planning and zoning decisions in Bemidji and Northern Township, a combined area of 51 square miles. Formed in 2007, the JPB also provides permits for land use, septic work, signage and tree preservation, as well as variance requests.

In late September, the Bemidji City Council chose to continue its partnership with Northern Township for the JPB. The JPB is set to expire at the end of 2019, requiring the two local government units to create a new agreement to continue the entity.

Along with the JPB, the city and township are partners on an annexation plan. In 2020, a section of Northern Township, extending northward from Anne Street up to Lakewood Drive, northwest to U.S. Highway 71 and westward to Bemidji Regional Airport, will be eligible for annexation. It will be the third and final phase in an annexation agreement between Northern Township and Bemidji to bring more land inside the city.

Tuesday's discussion of the JPB's budget was informational only, and no action was taken by the council. The subject will be brought up again Wednesday during the JPB's meeting.