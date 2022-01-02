DULUTH -- Two men were found dead Saturday inside a Duluth house damaged by fire, according to St. Louis County emergency responders.

The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday when emergency responders arrived at the residence for a welfare check and a report of a possible structure fire, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

A person calling 911 had reported stopping by the residence following numerous attempts in the previous days to contact the men.

Emergency responders determined that a fire had damaged the home in the past few days, but apparently went out on its own, the news release said. The structure had suffered major heat and smoke damage.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still determining how the fire started and the causes of death for the two men.